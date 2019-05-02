LSU softball is no bystander when it comes to hyping the rivalry with Alabama.
Coach Beth Torina has forbidden her players to say the word “roll” as in Roll Tide, nor are they allowed to wear red this week when the Crimson Tide comes to Tiger Park for a showdown series beginning Friday.
How serious is Torina?
“Someone asked me how they were supposed to order sushi, and I said, ‘Point to the menu,’ ” Torina said with a laugh. “My kid’s going to have to wear a different jersey in her T-ball game Saturday. We’re going to show up in white and see what happens.”
It isn’t just the LSU-Alabama thing. There’s plenty at stake, including an SEC championship and positioning for one of eight super regionals. Friday’s game will air at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, with the 5 p.m. Saturday game set for an SEC Network broadcast. Sunday’s game at 1 p.m. will stream live on SEC Network+.
No. 7/5 LSU (40-12, 14-7 in SEC) can win the SEC outright with a sweep of the No. 4/5 Crimson Tide (47-6, 15-6). If LSU wins two of three and Ole Miss does not sweep Georgia, LSU would share the league title with Alabama and would be the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament.
More important is the super regional situation. LSU is currently No. 8 in RPI rankings, sandwiched by No. 7 Florida and No. 9 Alabama.
“It’s an exciting weekend,” Torina said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re tuning out the noise and focusing on just us, LSU softball, playing one pitch at a time the same way we’ve played every game all year. We talked to the team and said there are some weekends you have to dial your emotions up and some where you have to bring them down. This is one of those weekends we’re going to dial it down so we’re making good choices and playing softball the way we want to play it.”
LSU is 9-8 against Alabama during Torina’s eight seasons and 5-1 at Tiger Park. The teams did not play last season.
LSU has leaned on its offense with the league's No. 1 team batting average (.324) and No. 7 in earned run average (2.46). Alabama has been more balanced with a .294 average, and a league-high in home runs (71) and stolen bases (123). The only other team with more than 100 steals is Ole Miss at 109.
Alabama has the league’s third best ERA (1.98) and 11 shutouts and 319 strikeouts.
“They’re good on all sides of the ball,” Torina said. “They can pitch it, hit for power and run. They have the complete package, which is why they’re having such a great year. We have to play our best game.”
Bailey Thornhill is the Tide’s biggest offensive threat. She’s batting .372 and leads the SEC in home runs (21) and RBIs (65). The Tide has five players with double digit stolen bases led by Elissa Brown with 40.
Montana Fouts leads Alabama’s pitching effort with a 13-3 record and 1.07 ERA. She’s struck out 138 batters in 117⅓ innings, and is allowing a .158 batting average.
LSU counters with third baseman Amanda Sanchez, who is fourth in the SEC with a .411 average. She has eight homers so far this season. Leadoff hitter Aliyah Andrews is batting .396 with 44 stolen bases and Shelbi Sunseri has 15 homers and a team-high 55 RBIs.
Sunseri is LSU’s top pitcher with a 12-5 record and a 2.02 ERA.
Emotions will also come into play as LSU will spend the series honoring six departing seniors: Amber Serrett, Shemiah Sanchez, Michaela Schlattman, Elyse Thornhill, Amanda Sanchez and Sydney Bourg.
“We try not to think about it because it’s a bittersweet moment,” Serrett said. “All of us want to focus on the task at hand. This rivalry in any sport is going to bring the fans here. I’m pretty sure we’re sold out of the first two games.
“We’re going to focus on being LSU. If we focus on playing LSU softball we’ll be good. They’re a great team, they’re always a great team. So are we. It’s going to be a great series.”