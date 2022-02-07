In nine seasons as a head basketball coach, Will Wade has never experienced what he’s been through in the past 25 days.
He’d never dropped six of seven games until LSU fell at Vanderbilt on Saturday night, giving him three consecutive losses for the second time in less than a month — matching the longest losing streak of his five seasons with the Tigers.
Because of that, Wade has no point of reference to look back on in trying to snap his team out of a tailspin that knocked LSU out of the national rankings Monday after the Tigers spent nine consecutive weeks in the AP and coaches’ polls.
“Never,” he said Monday. “I’ve never had this.”
The next opportunity to get the season back on track comes at 6 p.m. Tuesday when LSU goes on the road again to face Texas A&M in Reed Arena. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.
The Tigers and Aggies will meet for the second time in 13 days after LSU took the first matchup 70-64 on Jan. 26 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
In that one, LSU closed the game on a 13-2 run that snapped a three-game losing streak, which had matched the longest of Wade’s four-plus seasons at the school.
However, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for LSU (16-7, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) or Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6) since.
While LSU’s only victory since Jan. 15 has come against Texas A&M, whom Wade is 9-0 against, the Aggies haven’t won since getting off to a surprising 4-0 start in league play when it slipped past Missouri that same day.
Injuries and issues on offense and defense, partly because of a knee injury to point guard Xavier Pinson, have contributed to the Tigers’ frustrating slide since they were 15-1 and near the top of the NET rankings in mid-January.
Pinson missed five games and saw limited action in two before being sidelined for Saturday's game at Vanderbilt. He’ll likely be a gametime decision Tuesday night.
“You got to battle up,” Wade said Monday. “You know, things come at you.
“We’ve had a pretty good run here for a while. We hadn’t had a lot of adversity and that’s why you build your program, for times like this … for moments like this.”
One of the keys to ending the current losing streak against Texas A&M is to get off to a better start early in each half.
In those last three setbacks, LSU fell behind TCU by 16 points early in the second half and trailed Ole Miss by 24 points and Vanderbilt by 20 — both in the first half.
The good news is the Tigers managed to put together a strong run in each game and were in reasonably good position to win all three before going down.
“I think that’s a positive that we fight back, we claw back,” Wade said. “We don’t just give in, just lay down. But we can’t put ourselves in those situations.
“You get no points for trying; nobody cares about trying. You either win or you lose and we’ve been doing a lot of losing. You get no points for effort.”
Wade said it would help if he could get back to using the same eight-man rotation that had the Tigers on a serious roll before Pinson was injured.
Injuries to fellow guards Eric Gaines, Brandon Murray and Justice Williams haven’t kept them out of games, but they have affected Wade's substitution patterns before Pinson went down.
But, Wade said, they just have to keep working at it until all hands are on deck.
“You have to battle your way through it,” he said. “Nobody is going to help you through it. You have to double-down on attention to detail; you have to double-down on discipline.
“You know, we're not feeling sorry for ourselves. We've done it to ourselves, and we’re the only ones who can get us out of it.”