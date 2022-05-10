The final two weeks of Southeastern Conference play largely will determine whether LSU will earn a national seed in this year's NCAA tournament.
The best the Tigers (32-15, 14-10 SEC) can do is win 20 conference games, which means they would have to sweep both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt to make a strong case for one of the top-eight seeds, according to SEC Network baseball analyst David Dellucci.
Two solid weekends should be good enough for a top-16 seed, which means LSU at least would host a regional.
"The situation of several teams in the SEC is very fluid, and we've seen that over the last couple of weekends," Dellucci said. "Historically, the 20-win mark almost guarantees you a national seed host, which is ultimately what we would want for LSU to get.
"If they could win both series, I think it guarantees them a spot to be a host in the first rounds for sure. I think if the season ended today, LSU would be a host."
Dellucci pointed out that Vanderbilt hosted a super regional last season with 19 conference wins. That seems less likely for LSU this year, especially since it has the same record as Texas A&M but the Aggies defeated LSU in two of three games back in March. Auburn is one game behind both LSU and Texas A&M, but it took series from both teams earlier this season.
Entering the stretch run, eight SEC teams appear to be in the running to host a regional.
The SEC has the No. 1 conference RPI. Tennessee (42-6, 20-4) leads the East and is No. 1 in the RPI, with Georgia (32-16, 13-11) in second with an RPI of No. 9. Vanderbilt (12-12) is third in the division but No. 4 in the RPI. After being swept by Tennessee in late April, Florida (29-18, 11-13) has won six of seven games to raise its RPI to 12.
In the West, Arkansas (36-12, 16-8) is two games clear in the division but has an RPI of only 20. LSU (32-15, 14-10) is tied with Texas A&M (30-16, 14-10) for second place, while Auburn (32-16, 13-11) is close behind in fourth. But Auburn has the best RPI among those three teams at No. 10. LSU is No. 18 while the Aggies are No. 23.
Ole Miss (27-19, 10-14), LSU's upcoming opponent, has struggled this season but is coming off a weekend sweep of Missouri.
"If everybody keeps doing what they're doing, A&M is going to get the nod for the national seed," Dellucci said. "If A&M only takes three of the six, it could be passed up by LSU. It is a really confusing situation for everybody in which the bottom line is: Win every single game."
Dellucci said LSU should host a regional with 18 SEC wins because it will be favored by the committee over teams from lower-rated conferences.
LSU also can build a more compelling hosting case in the SEC tournament, where losing won't necessarily hurt the Tigers much but winning can lift their profile. Last year, Mississippi State had 20 conference wins going into the SEC tournament and lost games to both Florida and Tennessee but still received a top-eight seed.
"They're going to play teams that have good RPIs and good strength of schedule, so they have the opportunity to boost themselves even more after the conference is over in that tournament," Dellucci said of LSU.
Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State this weekend, then travels to Ole Miss next weekend. Auburn will host Alabama, then travel to Kentucky, which just handed Tennessee its first series loss of the season. Both of those teams could dictate LSU's prospects as a host if the Tigers can't sweep both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
"As a baseball team, you want to control your own destiny," Dellucci said. "That is just not the situation this year, where you can still control your own destiny and the team above you win out as well."