LSU woman’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad has been named to the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup International team, which will compete against the United States July 3-5 in Lahinch, Ireland.

The freshman from Halmstad, Sweden, ranked No. 1 in the Golfstat NCAA Division I player ranking, is the first LSU women’s player to be chosen to compete on a Palmer Cup team and fifth player selected from LSU overall. Lindblad has also accepted an invitation to compete in the second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur, April 1-4.

Lindblad has won two tournaments this season, including last weekend’s Florida State Match-Up. She has five top-five finishes in six starts with a 69.72 stroke average, having played at par or better in 14 of her 18 rounds.

Lindblad and No. 12-ranked LSU return to action Friday in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, South Carolina.