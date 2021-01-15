Earlier this week, LSU two-sport athlete Nick Storz called baseball coach Paul Mainieri.
Storz had received a call from LSU’s new offensive football coaches, and they encouraged him to fully participate in spring practice, telling Storz if he focused on playing tight end, he could carve out a larger role next season.
Storz, a pitcher who joined the football team last summer, realized after three arm-related surgeries, football offered a brighter potential future. He and Mainieri agreed he should leave the baseball team and play football full-time.
“I love him to death,” Mainieri said, “but for his own future, I think he's doing the right thing.”
Storz’s baseball career never took off at LSU. After injuring his arm senior year of high school, he spent two years as something of a myth around the baseball program. Finally healthy last spring after three surgeries, Storz recorded a 1.04 ERA over 8⅔ innings during LSU’s shortened season.
A few months after baseball season ended, Storz approached coach Ed Orgeron about joining the football team. Storz had wanted to play college football since he arrived in Baton Rouge, and at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, he had the body to withstand the sport. Orgeron gave him a chance to make the team. Storz played backup tight end and appeared on special teams. He made one tackle.
When he joined the football team, Storz intended to play both sports the rest of his career. He recently began preparing for baseball season, throwing as he got ready to pitch again, but then LSU’s offensive coaches called.
“I think he realizes his chances of playing professional baseball were going to be slim,” Mainieri said. “I think he feels with the proper work and preparation, maybe he'd have a chance to play in the NFL someday. He feels if he gives full dedication to football he can pursue that. He just has to put his baseball career behind him.”