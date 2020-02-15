Sometimes, as the LSU football team proved last season, going out and getting new ideas and different people is the path to success.

Sometimes, as the LSU golf program is proving this season, keeping it in the family is the best way to go.

When LSU was looking for a replacement to long-time women’s golf coach Karen Bahnsen in 2018, men’s coach Chuck Winstead, who was elevated to the title of director of golf over the men’s and women’s programs, tapped his former player and assistant Garrett Runion for the job.

Winstead, meanwhile, has had his work made a little easier thanks to the play of his son Trey, the team’s top player in the fall with a 69.42 stroke average and a share of first place in LSU’s David Toms Intercollegiate at Southern Trace in Shreveport with sophomore teammate Hayden White.

When asked about the challenges of coaching his own son, Winstead, a teaching pro before he took the job coaching his alma mater in 2005, said he treats Trey as another member of the team.

“Yes, I help him with his game,” Winstead said. “I help them all with their game. I’ve only watched him swing since he started. I certainly have a feel for where he is. But we have a tight-knit group. I don’t have any issues.”

The men’s golfers are off to a solid start, ranked No. 23 coming out of the fall with a team win in the David Toms and a second in the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational.

“We’ve improved from the first event of the fall to the end, which has kind of been our mantra as a program, to get better every day,” Winstead said. “We feel we have the talent to be good at the end. By the time April and May roll around, I think we’re going to have a nice team.”

A sizzling team is what the Lady Tigers have, with two wins, a second and a third in their four fall tournaments. The remarkable start has the Lady Tigers ranked No. 16 nationally going into their spring opener Sunday in the IJGA Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“I didn’t have a timetable as much as we’ve tried to be better than we were yesterday and continue to have that steady tick of improvement each month and each year,” said Runion, who coached Nova Southeastern’s men to an NCAA Division II title in 2012. “It was probably quicker than I thought to make that jump, but I’m not surprised with the players we have. We’ve been working hard, and the results and rankings have followed.”

An influx of young talent has been the biggest difference for LSU. Freshmen Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone lead the Lady Tigers with stroke averages of 69.67 and 71.00, respectively, with Lindblad taking individual medalist honors in the Magnolia Invitational in West Point, Mississippi. Stone led a 1-2-3 finish individual for LSU in January in the Harder Hall Women’s Invitational in Sebring, Florida, followed by sophomore Alden Wallace and junior Kendall Griffin.

And junior transfer Kiana Oshiro is third on the team with a 71.78 stroke average, helping LSU to an impressive stroke average of 285.17 in the fall.

Lindblad only strengthened her resume with her fall start for the Lady Tigers. The native of Sweden is the world’s No. 4-ranked amateur, and as such recently earned an invitation to the second-annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which will be played the week before the Masters.

The only drawback for LSU, if you can call it that: the ANWA is the same week as the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, April 4-5 at the University Club. But Runion is happy to deal with such “complications.”

“It’s pretty incredible,” he said. “She’s excited about it. We all are. It’s a very cool deal and just a big honor.”

Runion said managing expectations in the spring is important, as the tournament fields are deeper than the ones in the fall. “But if we come out and do what we should do, we’ll be near the top,” he said.

LSU senior Philip Barbaree is the No. 40-ranked ranked men’s amateur and has three top-five finishes in the Tigers’ five tournaments. Barbaree, Trey Winstead and sophomore Garrett Barber will lead the way as the Tigers continue their spring schedule Monday by defending their title in The Prestige in LaQuinta, California. LSU looks to finish the spring by hosting an NCAA regional at the University Club, May 18-20. Both teams will be aiming for the NCAA Championships later in May at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We’re excited to host at home again,” Winstead said. “The frustrating thing in our sport is you can’t play to host like in baseball. So it’s always great when we get an opportunity to host. In our sport, home-field advantage is significant.”

It is the first men’s regional at LSU since 2016, the year after the Tigers won the NCAA title. The LSU women will host an NCAA regional at the U-Club in 2021.

“We always try to host when the NCAA allows it,” Winstead said. “The University Club, the staff out here, the ownership group, Tiger Athletic Foundation, for LSU to have a home golf course where both the men and women can host at home is a huge deal for our program.”

LSU men’s golf schedule

Dates Event Location

Mon.-Wed. The Prestige LaQuinta, Calif.

March 1-3 Cabo Collegiate Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

March 16-17 Valspar Collegiate Invitational Palm City, Fla.

April 4-5 Aggie Invitational Bryan, Texas

April 13-14 Shoal Creek Invitational Shoal Creek, Ala.

April 22-26 SEC Championship St. Simons Island, Ga.

May 18-20 NCAA Regional University Club

May 29-June 2 NCAA Championships Scottsdale, Ariz.

LSU women’s golf schedule

Dates Event Location

Sun.-Tues. IJGA Collegiate Invitational Guadalajara, Mexico

Feb. 29-March 1 Florida State Match-Up Panama City, Fla.

March 6-8 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Hilton Head, S.C.

March 20-22 Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic Athens, Ga.

April 4-5 LSU Tiger Golf Classic University Club

April 15-19 SEC Championship Birmingham, Ala.

May 11-13 NCAA Regional TBD

May 22-27 NCAA Championships Scottsdale, Ariz.