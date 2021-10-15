It turns out the LSU football team isn’t the only one on campus that’s beset by injuries.
There is one difference: While Ed Orgeron’s Tigers have lost numerous contributors for the season, the men’s basketball team hasn’t suffered any major injuries through the first three weeks of preseason practice.
“We’re banged up with a lot of people,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “We’re just going to have to motor through it with the guys we’ve got.”
Wade has a total of 16 players on his roster — 13 scholarship players and three walkons — but he said the number of bodies available for practice has varied between nine and 11 recently.
That’s the bad news. The good news, he said, is none of the injuries are long-term.
“It changes by the day, but at this point they’re nothing major or longterm,” Wade said. “We’re just nicked up and banged up. We’ll be fine.”
While he didn’t identify the injured or their ailments, the fifth-year coach said it’s been a challenge trying to work around the usual bumps and bruises that come from competitive full-scale practices in the fall.
It’s been particularly difficult because nine of his 13 scholarship players have yet to play in a real game for LSU.
“There’s no rhythm or chemistry because we haven’t had the same groups out there,” he said. “We’ve just been mishmashing the best we can. But we have not been able to have our best two-, three- or four-best lineups out there.”
Wade said to his memory it’s the longest list of injuries he’s ever had as a head coach.
“It’s certainly a challenge, especially with all the new faces,” he said. “But hey, we’ve got to figure it out and make the best of it. Make it work.”
It’s important to get some of the players back soon so he can identify the nine or 10 players that will get the bulk of playing time in nonconference play. LSU opens the season on Nov. 9 against UL-Monroe in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“I’m not going to panic at this point because we’ve got some time left,” Wade said. “We need to start getting some continuity with our main group.”
That has left the coach wanting more in several areas at this point in practice.
His “laundry list” of deficiencies include transition defense, a lack of paint touches on offense, and poor offensive and defensive rebounding habits.
“There’s a lot ot things we can get better at,” he said.
One thing that has pleased Wade is the play of senior forward Darius Days, who returned to school this summer after putting his name in the NBA draft for the second year in a row.
Wade said Days has been consistent with his play on the court and has provided vocal leadership for the newcomers — a group that includes three Division I transfers — and the younger players on the squad.
That’s been a big help through these times when all the pieces haven’t been together.
“We’ve got time, but we’re going to start losing some time if we don’t have everybody up and running by the middle of next week,” Wade said.
“But, we’ve got to play the cards we’re dealt. … We can’t ask for a re-deal, so we’ll figure it out as best we can.”