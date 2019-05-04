GULF SHORES, Ala. — The road to the national championship got a lot tougher Saturday for LSU's beach volleyball team.
The fifth-seeded Tigers lost 3-0 to No. 2 UCLA in their only match Saturday at the NCAA championships, dropping to the consolation-bracket final Sunday morning.
LSU will face top-seeded USC — which survived the consolation bracket after losing its first match Friday — at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN2.
"We have got to find a way to prepare for USC, and that's our mission," LSU coach Russell Brock said in a statement.
The winner will face UCLA in a winner-take-all championship match at 1 p.m. on ESPN.
"We are so ready to represent LSU tomorrow and show that we belong here," junior Kristen Nuss said.
LSU, which won both of its matches Friday, remains the only team from east region in the championship and has advanced to Sunday play at the NCAA championships for the first time.
The UCLA pair of Lily Justine and Sarah Sponcil notched the Bruins' first point, beating Kelli Agnew and Olivia Powers 21-9, 21-17 in the No. 2 match. Less than a minute later, Zana Muno and Abby Van Winkle of UCLA finished off Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Toni Rodriguez 21-15, 21-12 at No. 3.
Hannah Phair and Lindsey Sparks beat Allison Coens and Hunter Domanski 21-8, 21-18 on Court 5 for the clinching point.
UCLA won the first set on all five courts. At No. 1, LSU's Nuss and Claire Coppola fought back to win the second set, but the match was left unfinished when the Bruins clinched victory.
USC, which had lost to Stetson on Friday, rebounded with victories against Florida State and Hawaii on Saturday to stay alive.
"We want to come out with more energy and fight to prove that the east can play, too," Coppola said. "We're here to win a championship."