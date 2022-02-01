When the early signing period ended, LSU had less than two months to finish its recruiting class. There were 18 spots left, and without as many top prospects available — plus a need to inject experience back into the roster — the coaching staff used most of them on transfers.

Those efforts largely shaped the 2022 class, but LSU still has seven openings before national signing day Wednesday, giving the team a chance to land some of the top unsigned recruits in the country.

LSU has six targets on the board: five-star linebacker Harold Perkins, four-star safety Jacoby Mathews, four-star running back TreVonte Citizen, three-star cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, three-star wide receiver Caleb Douglas and three-star tight end Danny Lewis.

With a group ranked No. 18 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, landing those players would boost coach Brian Kelly’s first class and leave at least one spot for another transfer, depending on how many prospects sign Wednesday.

The coaching change forced LSU to fill over half its class after the early signing period in December, when the majority of the top recruits now choose their schools. Similar to other premier teams, LSU secured 78 of its 92 recruits during the early signing period over the previous four cycles.

This year, LSU signed 13 players early, including top 100 recruits in offensive tackle Will Campbell, quarterback Walker Howard and defensive lineman Quency Wiggins. It also signed Florida International transfer offensive lineman Miles Frazier.

Teams were allowed to replace up to seven transfers without counting them against the signing class, so the Tigers had 18 more available spots to use over the next two months. Most of them went to more transfers, but LSU also had other targets for the traditional signing day.

Perkins may sit at the top of the list. A New Orleans native whose family moved to Texas after Hurricane Katrina, Perkins became the No. 5 overall player in the country and the nation’s top linebacker. He backed off his verbal commitment to Texas A&M last week, then he took an official visit to LSU over the weekend. Perkins would give LSU its first five-star player in the class.

Mathews, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety from Ponchatoula, was verbally committed to LSU for three months last summer. Texas A&M pursued him once he reopened his recruitment in July, but Mathews decided to wait until February. Florida has since gone after him under new coach Billy Napier. Mathews used his last official visit on LSU.

Another player who was once committed to LSU, Citizen opened his recruitment again during the coaching change, giving himself a chance to evaluate all of his options. The Lake Charles product has a final four of Florida, Auburn, LSU and Miami. The Tigers also added Penn State transfer running back Noah Cain.

Then there’s Lewis, a tight end from Westgate who was committed to Cincinnati. He would have played there for new LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. Lewis de-committed last month, and then scholarship offers arrived from LSU and Alabama.

The new staff recently went after Davis-Robinson and Douglas as they looked for unsigned prospects.

There weren’t many available players after the early signing period, but LSU has a chance to add some as it finishes the recruiting class. The 247Sports rankings have eight unsigned players left within the top 200. By the end of the day, LSU could have three of them.