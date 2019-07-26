DES MOINES, Iowa — Two former LSU All-Americans had a disappointing run in the finals of the 100 meters at the USA championships Friday night.
NCAA champion Sha'Carri Richardson had recorded the fastest time this season, while Aleia Hobbs, the reigning USA champion, had the second-fastest time.
But after easily advancing through the first round on Thursday and the semifinals earlier Friday, they didn't have it in the final when they needed to finish in the top three to represent the USA in the World championships.
Hobbs, the 2018 NCAA champion, finished sixth in 11.33 seconds and Richardson, who clocked a collegiate-record time of 10.75 seconds to claim the NCAA title on June 8, was a disappointing eighth at 11.72 seconds.
Richardson will get another shot at it, however, as she will compete in the 200 meters. The first round of the 200 is scheduled for Saturday on Drake University's blue oval.
Richardson and Hobbs advanced to the final Friday when each finished third in their semifinal heats.
Needing to finish in the top four of their heats to advance to the final, Richardson clocked in at 11.28 seconds and Hobbs had a time of 11.31 seconds.
It wasn't a total loss for former LSU stars Friday.
Former LSU All-Americans Michael Cherry and Vernon Norwood raced to berths in the 400 meters final to be held Saturday afternoon.
Cherry had a season's-best time of 44.85 seconds in finishing second in the first of two semifinal heats, while Norwood clocked a 44.81 to claim the fourth and final automatic spot from the second semifinal.
Also, Lady Tigers' 100-meter hurdles record holder Tonea Marshall automatically advanced to Saturday's semis when she took second in her heat with a time of 13.10 seconds.
If she finishes in the top four of her semifinal Saturday, Marshall, a senior-to-be, will earn a lane in the final, which will also be Saturday, to compete for a spot in the worlds.
Three former LSU athletes failed to reach the final of their events Friday.
Kortnei Johnson and Mikiah Brisco didn't advance through the 100 semifinals; Johnson was sixth in her heat in 11.47 seconds and Brisco was seventh in 11.50.
Also, Quincy Downing was fifth in his heat of the 400-meter hurdles in 50.16 seconds.