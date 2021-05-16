The LSU softball team took its lumps this season thanks to one of the toughest schedules in the nation, and Sunday came the reward.
The Tigers (32-19) were awarded the No. 7 national seed — the second-highest in the program’s history — in the NCAA tournament by the selection committee and will play regional No. 4 seed McNeese State (34-24) in its opening game at 3 p.m. Friday.
McNeese isn’t the only familiar face. Annual rival UL (44-10) comes to Baton Rouge as the No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 seed George Washington (37-9) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
“It shows what we went through this year,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “I told the players it shows how battle-tested you are, what they truly went through, by the respect the committee gave us.
“I thought we had a shot at it. There are some numbers that were in our favor. Our RPI (No. 6), top 25 wins (15-17) we were second in the country. We have a glaring number of losses but when you play a schedule like that, you’re going to have more losses than other people.”
It's the sixth consecutive postseason in which LSU has hosted a regional; there was no NCAA tournament last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LSU’s only higher national seed was a No. 5 in 2015. The Tigers have more losses than any other top 16 national seed. Having a top-eight seed allows LSU to host a super regional the following week if it wins the regional. LSU’s regional is matched up against national No. 10 seed Florida State's regional in the bracket.
Torina said LSU has its “work cut out for us” with McNeese, the Southland tournament champion, and with the Sun Belt champion Ragin' Cajuns, who have the No. 22 RPI. LSU beat McNeese 8-0 in the first game of the season and had another meeting in Lake Charles canceled because of weather. The Tigers beat the Cajuns twice this season, 4-1 and 3-2.
Expect two different teams, Torina said. It’s the ninth time UL has been included in a Baton Rouge softball regional and the third time for McNeese.
“We played ULL so early in the year we have a lot of work to do on them,” Torina said. “When you have someone as talented as ULL so close, it’s something you almost come to expect.
“(McNeese is) very different. They played a lot of players, he uses his entire roster. It’s a very different team than when we played them. He pitched a freshman who is now no longer a freshman. She’ll be competing as a sophomore at this point.
“They bring great crowds and a lot of energy, both quality programs. McNeese has to be one of the best four seeds in the whole thing.”
Torina said she’s not concerned that the NCAA is restricting all regional tournament sites to 50% attendance capacity because of COVID-19 concerns.
“At Tiger Park the fans are loud whether you have five fans or 5,000,” she said. “They’ll bring it for us."