LSU basketball coach Will Wade learned a lot about his team over the weekend in the Jamaica Classic.
He hopes the Tigers, who have four new starters in the lineup this season, learned something as well.
They looked like they did Sunday.
After watching a 19-point lead evaporate in the final 16½ minutes of an 80-78 loss Friday night to No. 15 Utah State, LSU regrouped quickly and powered its way to a 96-83 win over Rhode Island.
It made a long, late-night flight back to Baton Rouge more palatable for the Tigers, who were among the teams receiving votes in the AP poll Monday after falling out of the Top 25 a week earlier.
“It was huge,” Wade said after Sunday’s win. “We played 72 out of 80 minutes this weekend at a high-quality level. Utah State kind of came on and cost us a huge win, but this game today says something about this team.
“To be able to recover from the disappointment on Friday night and come back to play one of our best games of the season — one of our most complete games — against a good team says a lot.”
Wade, who watched his team blow a nine-point lead late in the final three minutes against Florida State in the AdvoCare Invitational last season and get blown out in its next game, said the key Saturday and Sunday was preparation.
LSU (4-2) had a Saturday morning practice, which was followed by solid walkthroughs Saturday night and Sunday morning.
“We just prepared really well for this game,” Wade said. “We prepared hard and we were locked in. We did what we needed to do to be a little tighter on the court.”
Wade, whose team has a couple days off before starting prep for its next game at 7 p.m. Friday against Missouri State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, also said the focus was right where it needed to be.
Wade said forward Emmitt Williams, who poured in a career-high 27 points and had nine rebounds against Rhode Island, was at the forefront when it came to getting over the devastating loss to Utah State.
“Emmitt was watching film at 9 a.m. Saturday trying to get better,” Wade said. “But all our guys were focused on that (Rhode Island) game, so I was really, really pleased about that.”
In addition to Williams, forwards Darius Days and Trendon Watford had 16 points each, while Skylar Mays had 14 and Javonte Smart 11 as all five starters scored in double digits.
Williams and Days combined to make 18 of 25 field-goal attempts, while Watford was 7 of 13.
Wade was also pleased that the Tigers valued the ball more and committed a season-low 11 turnovers after averaging 19.8 per game in the first five outings.
“The plan was to throw the ball inside a lot more and not dribble out there on the perimeter,” he said. “So we threw it inside to got it to guys who shoot a high percentage. They were able to get in there and finish.”
Still, Wade said he learned something about freshman guards James Bishop and Aundre Hyatt even though Bishop had just four points and Hyatt didn’t score.
They provided some good minutes, Wade said, in giving Smart and Mays a break.
“Today gave me more confidence in James and Aundre going forward,” Wade said. “They’re going to help us down the road.”
While he said it would have been nice to knock off a nationally ranked team after having it on the ropes, the weekend wasn’t a total washout.
“I thought we showed that we can play at a high level for extended periods of time,” Wade said. “We were able to get out turnovers down today and we got good shots at the basket. Those are certainly positives for us.”