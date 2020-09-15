Former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase officially declared Tuesday for the 2021 NFL draft.
Chase announced the decision on his Twitter account.
After 2 weeks of discussing with my family I have decided to officially declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. #Chosen1— Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) September 15, 2020
Chase opted out of the 2020 college football season two weeks ago. Though expected to prepare for the draft, he didn't specify his future plans, only saying he looked forward to returning to the field next year.
Chase, a junior, had one season left of eligibility. After a record-setting year in which he won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver in 2019, mock drafts have projected him as an early first-round pick.