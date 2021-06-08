When LSU coach Ed Orgeron found himself in the unusual situation of hiring an assistant coach in the month of June, he said the athletic department helped the head coach act swiftly to hire a replacement in just a few days.
LSU announced it had parted ways with former offensive line coach James Cregg on Wednesday, and, by the next day, former Arkansas assistant Brad Davis had signed a term sheet that will pay him an average of $830,000 annually for the next three years to coach offensive line in Baton Rouge.
Orgeron called Davis a "game changer" during his weekly radio interview with WNXX-FM's "Off the Bench" Tuesday morning, when he detailed the importance and the timing of hiring the 41-year-old Baton Rouge native.
"We needed it," Orgeron said. "Our administration didn't blink. We told them exactly what we needed. They were ready to go. They knew of him. Everybody was on board with the hire."
Timing was crucial. The NCAA recruiting dead period ended on June 1, which allowed coaches and players to visit in-person for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. LSU joined the rest of college football in the mad dash to host recruits on campus, and Orgeron said the Tigers hosted over a thousand visitors and five official visitors this past weekend.
Offensive line is a critical position of need for LSU in the upcoming signing period. Orgeron and his staff were able to re-recruit an entire starting rotation that could have left for the NFL draft, but who fills in on the offensive line goes after the upcoming season will be one of the main questions entering the 2022 offseason.
LSU signed two offensive linemen in the 2021 class — four-star tackle Garrett Dellinger and three-star guard Kimo Makaneole — and the Tigers had missed on a few big offensive line recruits in the past few seasons.
Five-star Neville High offensive tackle Will Campbell was among the recruits who visited Baton Rouge last week. Orgeron called Davis an "outstanding recruiter," who had already built relationships with several of the recruits who visited campus during his previous coaching stints at Arkansas, Florida and Missouri.
"He was recruiting a lot of them," Orgeron said. "We had three offensive line recruits in. A lot of the parents already knew him. He had great relationships. He hit the ground running."
Davis, 41, has a résumé that made him a top candidate for LSU. He's a former offensive lineman who was a part of Oklahoma's 2000 BCS National Championship team. His 16-year collegiate coaching career includes several stops at Southeastern Conference programs — including a one-year stint at Florida in 2017 — which gives him extensive experience on the recruiting trail.
Davis is also a graduate of Belaire High. He began his coaching career at Southern Lab in Baton Rouge, where he was an offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2003 and 2004.
Orgeron called Davis an "up and coming coach" that was being heavily pursued by other schools.
"I know several schools went after him," Orgeron said. "He wanted to come to one school: Baton Rouge. In the interview, he reminded me a lot of the things I thought about when I was at Miami and USC: I always wanted to be back in Baton Rouge. I always wanted to coach for the Tigers and represent the state."