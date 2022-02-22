NQS time is here once again in college gymnastics, and the first rankings of the season knocked the LSU Tigers down a peg — with a bit of an asterisk.
LSU is ranked No. 6 nationally this week according to its NQS, which stands for National Qualifying Score. It is determined by taking a team’s six-best scores, half of which must be away from home, eliminating the top score and averaging the remaining five.
For the Tigers, whose early part of the season was marred by COVID-19 related postponements, there are only six scores to use so far. And the NQS formula means LSU must throw out its season-best 198.050 against Alabama on Friday and count its 196.950 and 196.850 from its first two meets against Centenary and Georgia, resulting in an average of 197.360.
LSU coach Jay Clark said he doesn’t put too much stock in his team’s NQS score just yet.
“We’re counting every score while some others are able to throw one or two of their early scores out,” Clark said Tuesday. “That’ll correct itself. If we do our job, all of that stuff will be fluid the next couple of weeks.
“Our goal is to be able to drop the 196.950 and the 196.850 over the next two weeks. That theoretically will produce a significant jump for us.”
LSU is coming off a 197.200 score that resulted in a win and a loss Sunday against Missouri (197.350) and Arkansas (196.800). The Tigers have another three-team meet on tap this weekend as LSU goes to Denton, Texas, to take on Texas Woman’s University and Pittsburgh. First vault is at 6 p.m.
Injury update
With 21 gymnasts, LSU has its biggest roster ever. But injuries are forcing the Tigers to tap into that depth.
Clark said it remains to be seen whether junior Kiya Johnson will perform on floor at TWU. She was a late scratch on floor against Alabama because LSU already got the win, but didn’t go at Missouri on that event because her Achilles tendon still flared up.
“There’s a chance we will see her this weekend,” he said.
The news isn’t good for junior Kai Rivers, who competed in vault, bars and beam against Alabama but sat out the Missouri meet with a shoulder injury.
“Kai is the one I’m most concerned about right now,” Clark said. “Her shoulder has really flared up after Friday. We’re having it looked at to determine the extent of what’s going on there. That would be a tremendous blow to us if she’s out for any significant time.”
Junior Alyona Shchennikova also remains out with a knee injury.
“We’re still in a little bit of a mystery zone right now,” Clark said. “The knee hurts. We have not been able to find anything specific other than the evidence of an old injury. I’m hopeful that we will see her back on bars pretty quickly. I would love it if it’s this week. That is a big spoke in our wheel that we don’t have right now. Alyona is as important as anyone on our team in terms of what she brings. The whole picture. Getting her back for our postseason run is paramount to our success.”
Meanwhile, the outlook is encouraging for sophomore Haleigh Bryant and the torn plantar fascia tendon in her foot.
“Her foot did better last week than it’s done throughout this whole process since the injury occurred,” Clark said. “I don’t know if that means it finally tore (completely) and she’s OK or what, but she didn’t seem to have too much swelling.”
With honors
Johnson was named SEC specialist of the week Tuesday by the conference office after posting a perfect 10 and four other routines of 9.90 or better in LSU’s two meets last weekend.
Johnson’s 10.0 came on beam against the Crimson Tide, the seventh of her LSU career and just two off the school record.
Auburn's Suni Lee was SEC gymnast of the week and Alabama's Lilly Hudson was freshman of the week.