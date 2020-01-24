When Ed Orgeron accepted the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award in New Orleans the weekend before the national championship, he thanked his agent, who was in the room, and quipped: "Hopefully he's going to be busy in a couple weeks."
The LSU coach has received a new six-year contract that will pay him roughly $7 million per year through 2026.
Orgeron is now the fifth-highest paid coach in college football. It's his second contract extension in the past year. The first included bonus incentives that essentially asked Orgeron to prove himself. He maxed those incentives out with $1.7 million, which included LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
"He is well-deserving of this new contract," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a news release, "which should make clear our commitment to Coach O and the direction of our football program."
Here are the moments in 2019 that led to Orgeron's new deal.
'For all of us': What a national championship would mean to LSU, Ed Orgeron -- and Louisiana
Orgeron knew what it would mean for Louisiana if the LSU Tigers were national champions once again.
He told his mother, Coco, that "I want us to all be proud. We're doing that for all of us."
"It is as special as any time as I can remember," Gov. John Bel Edwards told The Advocate in this story before the national championship game.
Rabalais: On the verge of a unique achievement, this time it is about LSU's Ed Orgeron
For a coach who was widely and understandably doubted when he went from LSU's interim to full-time coach in 2016, the potential transformation is huge, Advocate sports columnist Scott Rabalais wrote before the national championship.
Ed Orgeron through the eyes of consultant John Robinson; 'Ed'll be in the Hall of Fame'
Hall of Fame coach John Robinson was Orgeron's consultant in 2019, an advisor who kept a pulse on the team's day-to-day and the big picture of the program.
Few people observed Orgeron more closely than Robinson this season.
"Ed'll be in the Hall of Fame," Robinson told The Advocate. "I'm convinced what he's doing is unique."
Ed Orgeron receives 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
Orgeron nearly swept the season's Coach of the Year awards.
He won ESPN's Coach of the Year, AP Coach of the Year, the Bear Bryant Award, as well as Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year.
Rabalais: LSU's SEC title delivers on first half of Ed Orgeron's bold promise
In February 2017, on "Coach O Day" in Larose, Orgeron gave an audacious promise.
“Some of the naysayers will laugh about this, but in a very short period of time, LSU will be back in the SEC championship game and in the (College Football Playoff) final four series for the national championship. I promise you that.”
By beating Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship Game, Orgeron delivered on the first bit of that vow.
Watch: Here's what LSU coach Ed Orgeron had to say after Arkansas win, clinching SEC West
LSU clinched the SEC West for the first time since 2011 when the Tigers beat Arkansas 56-20 in Tiger Stadium.
"We were supposed to win that football game," Orgeron said then. The team had "bigger and better goals" ahead of them.
How rare is Ed Orgeron's turnaround? Only a few coaches have pulled off what he's attempting
It's a short, short list of head coaches who won national championships after they were fired from a previous lead job in college coaching.
Since World War II, there had only been two such coaches: Gene Stallings and Lou Holtz.
Orgeron, once fired at Ole Miss, became the third.
Win over Alabama validation for LSU, Ed Orgeron; 'I wonder what they're going to say next'
Alabama was always the benchmark, the unbeatable nemesis, the program that always stood in the way between LSU and the pinnacle of college football.
Orgeron once used the now-famous words "We're comin'," saying the Tigers were on their way to knocking off the Crimson Tide.
In a 46-41 victory in Tuscaloosa, Orgeron's Tigers finally broke a losing streak that lasted eight games.
LSU has found its contender identity, a sense of moment in big-time games; 'There was no panic'
Alabama may have been the historic win that pushed LSU to an SEC title.
But LSU's top 10 win at home over Florida proved on several levels that Orgeron had built a championship-level team. The 45-28 win is what convinced Billy Cannon's daughter, Bunnie, to book her flight to New York City because she knew Joe Burrow would win the Heisman Trophy.
Stalled in a commercial break, leading No. 7 Florida 35-28, Orgeron paced around LSU's offensive huddle and told them they needed to finish the game off.
"Told them to look around," Orgeron said then. "This is what we're here for. We're built for this. A championship team is going to go out there and score. I challenged them. And they did."
Four plays later, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase broke free down the far sideline, and Burrow hit Chase in stride for the 54-yard touchdown that set the game's final score.
Ed Orgeron tales from his time at Northwestern State: from shoveling shrimp to coaching football
LSU's nonconference game against Northwestern State offered a unique crossroads between Orgeron's past and his future.
Orgeron was a player and coach for the Demons in the 1980s. It's where he got his start in college football. As a graduate assistant, he dragged a dorm bed into the visitor's locker room, and that's where he slept as a 23-year-old just starting his career.
There were tales in Orgeron's past, a troubled history that included later setbacks. The past never quite dies, and it didn't seem that Orgeron wanted it to fade away.
"No, I don't think he wants to forget," said Jacque Reed Horton, a longtime friend and classmate of Orgeron's at Northwestern State. "He wants to put it in its place. We all have stories. We all have made uh-ohs. But I don't think that's the issue. I think he's trying to be the man that he was meant to be."
Rabalais: For LSU, a landmark win; for Ed Orgeron? A Texas-sized helping of validation
LSU's 45-38 win at Texas was perhaps the most meaningful win in Orgeron's career in Baton Rouge up until that point.
It came against Tom Herman, the coach who several people wanted LSU to hire instead in 2016. It wasn't hard to say the win over the Longhorns was "the signature game of the Coach O era," Rabalais wrote. "It's not hard to say this is the biggest win of his coaching life."
Ed Orgeron ready for another step toward success after 'pivotal year' for LSU
At SEC Media Days in the summer, Orgeron knew the team he had and the stakes that were ahead.
LSU was picked to finish second in the SEC West that week in Hoover, Alabama, but Orgeron said the Tigers were "in position to take the next step" after a 10-win 2018 season that included a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.
LSU's Ed Orgeron 'excited' about new contract, talks assistant coach Bill Busch's raise
Speaking for the first time since his two-year, $4 million per year contract was approved in March, Orgeron said his new deal was "a wonderful thing."
"Our focus is always going to be on winning, man," Orgeron said then. "You just got to win here at LSU. I know the expectations and just keep our nose to the grindstone.”