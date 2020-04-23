Sophomore outfielder Drew Bianco entered the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier this week, allowing other college coaches to contact him about leaving LSU.

Bianco, the son of Ole Miss coach and former LSU catcher Mike Bianco, has played sparingly during his two seasons.

“Drew’s testing the waters,” coach Paul Mainieri said, “but I don’t think he has any intention of leaving LSU. I think he still wants to be at LSU.”

Sophomore pitcher Chase Costello has also entered the transfer portal, and Mainieri said he will not return to LSU. The coach added freshman Tom Biggs will transfer to a junior college.

As LSU’s roster takes shape for next season, four players have entered the transfer portal. Redshirt junior pitcher Eric Walker and junior infielder Hal Hughes submitted their names last Friday. The transfer portal allows players to return to their original school, but Mainieri indicated other programs have contacted Hughes and Walker.

After starting LSU’s season opener the past two years, Bianco dropped out of the lineup and struggled to create consistent offensive production.

Bianco batted .176 with three home runs during his freshman year, including a solo home run against Ole Miss. With his father in the visitor’s dugout, Bianco flipped his bat as he strode down the first-base line.

Later in the season, Bianco scored from second base on a wild pitch and error to beat Auburn in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Bianco moved to left field before his sophomore year. He started eight games, but Bianco batted .074 with seven walks and 10 strikeouts in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mainieri suggested Bianco put his name in the transfer portal, but if Bianco decides to come back to LSU, Mainieri said he will have a chance to earn a starting role.

Costello, the son of former LSU outfielder Vincent Costello, appeared in 17 games during his career. He posted a 8.72 ERA over 21⅔ innings. Costello had pitched in three games this spring.

Biggs, a utility player, arrived at LSU with an elbow injury. He tried to participate in preseason practice, but an MRI revealed a torn ligament. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Though the NCAA raised roster limits next season to accommodate returning seniors, LSU must fit the rest of its team into a 35-man restriction. The Tigers can still only use 11.7 scholarships, and they have 17 players in their incoming recruiting class.

With Major League Baseball allowed to shorten its draft to five rounds this summer, college baseball may experience a surplus of players next year, creating roster crunches throughout the sport.

“I don't want to wait until late July, mid-August to have some difficult conversations with kids,” Mainieri said. “I'd rather have them now so these kids can decide what's in their best interest and they can maybe find a landing spot.”