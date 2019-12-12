ATLANTA — Ja'Marr Chase once put a sticky note in the corner of his bathroom. It read "Biletnikoff Winner," reminding him of one of his goals. He wanted to replace the note with the real thing someday. And now he can.

The LSU sophomore Thursday was named the winner of the Biletnikoff Award for the top receiver in college football, becoming the second winner in LSU history.

Chase beat out Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Southern California's Michael Pittman Jr., the award's other finalists.

"I don't know what to do with the paper," Chase said. "I won. I guess I got to take it down now."

Chase's win marked the third major trophy earned by LSU players Thursday evening, along with Joe Burrow's Davey O'Brien Award for college football's top quarterback and safety Grant Delpit's Joe Thorpe Award for the top defensive back. Burrow later won the Maxwell Award as the top player in the country.

Chase set LSU's single-season receiving touchdown record midway through the season with his 13th score and has extended that to 18 while seeing action in 12 of LSU's 13 games.

The 18 scores for the Archbishop Rummel alumnus tie for the most single-season touchdowns in SEC history.

Chase's biggest game came against Vanderbilt, when he caught 10 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns, his four scores good for No. 2 all-time in LSU history for a single game. He logged another 227 yards and two touchdowns on just eight catches in LSU's win over Ole Miss, and has gone over 100 yards receiving in eight games.

His 1,498 yards leave him just 242 behind LSU's only other Biletnikoff winner, Josh Reed in 2001, who holds the program's single-season mark at 1,740. Chase, with at least one more collegiate season ahead of him, is just five touchdowns behind Dwayne Bowe's career LSU record of 26 touchdowns.

Chase also is part of a wide receiving group that saw unprecedented success catching passes from Burrow, the Heisman Trophy front-runner. Junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson's 14 touchdowns rank No. 2 all-time for a single season, and sophomore Terrace Marshall Jr. reached 10 touchdowns in the SEC Championship win over Georgia.

The team's passing yardage total is 5,209, breaking the SEC record that Alabama set last year. LSU has at least one game to push that number higher.

Chase never lifted his trophy. The heaviest of the awards presented on Thursday night inside the College Football Hall of Fame, he worried its weight might hurt his back.

"This right here is for my mom and dad," Chase said, "who have pushed me this far."

Staff writer Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.

