The other shoe finally dropped for the LSU women’s basketball team as the Tigers debuted in the USA Today coaches poll at No. 24 on Tuesday.

LSU (12-1) has been ranked for four consecutive weeks in The Associated Press poll, most recently at No. 19. LSU joins five other teams in the coaches poll: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 12 Georgia, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 20 Kentucky.

+9 After another win, the LSU women have their longest streak in 14 years. Up next: SEC play. LSU coach Kim Mulkey can’t be disappointed at how her team is competing as the No. 19 Tigers transition into Southeastern Conference play this week.

LSU opens SEC play at Georgia on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. The Tigers return home Sunday to play Texas A&M before hosting top-ranked South Carolina on Jan. 6.

The Tigers extended their winning streak to 11 games, the program's longest since the 2007-08 season, with an 83-47 victory against Samford.

Morris expected back

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

LSU’s second-leading scorer Alexis Morris is expected to return against Georgia after sitting out the Samford game with a respiratory ailment, coach Kim Mulkey said. Morris is second on the team in scoring (13.7), assists (3.1) and steals (2.1).

Gusters returns

Hannah Gusters returned Monday after serving a four-game suspension and contributed seven rebounds despite going scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting. Gusters, a sophomore post player, has played in nine games with three starts and averages 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

“It was good to have her back,” Mulkey said. “When I was on the radio, she was out there working out. That makes you feel good as a coach. She’s doing that on her own.

"She’s been away from the game four games. She’s got to get back in the flow. She did fine rebounding. We’ve got to continue to work with her defensively and get her back in the scoring column.”