Could 2021 really be Beth Torina’s 10th season as LSU’s softball coach?
“I can still picture myself walking down the hall at Tiger Park for the first time, thinking how amazing it was,” Torina said Thursday during LSU softball’s virtual media day. “It feels like yesterday.”
Nine years, three daughters and a lot of wins later, Torina couldn’t picture herself anywhere else.
Especially since the addition beyond right field of the Mike Moore Softball Performance Center a year ago, at 14,500-square feet the Southeastern Conference’s largest indoor facility.
Torina and her players and coaches just call it “The Mike.” Recently when she was there with Taryn, one of her twins, she was reminded how fortunate she felt to be where she is despite all the chaos and uncertainty of trying to thread this 2021 season through an ongoing pandemic.
“She said, ‘This is like a softball wonderland,’” Torina said. “I said, ‘You’re right about that, Taryn.’ I’m thankful to be here every day.”
Torina and LSU softball could have easily been someplace quite different.
As in a lot of coaching searches, Torina wasn’t LSU’s first choice back in 2012.
Then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva aimed surprisingly high, luring established and highly successful Alabama coach Patrick Murphy to Baton Rouge — briefly.
Two days after a news conference welcoming Murphy he did a 180 and returned to Tuscaloosa where he still coaches, leaving LSU searching about for someone else to replace the legendary Yvette Girouard. Two weeks later, LSU hired Torina, then a little-known 32-year old former pitcher at Florida who had just completed four formative seasons as coach at Florida International.
Torina may not have had the résumé Murphy had, but she lacked none of the self-confidence.
“I have a lot of respect for Patrick Murphy. He’s a great coach,” Torina said then. “I look forward to competing against him in the SEC.
“But I truly feel that LSU hired the right coach for the job.”
It’s hard to argue that.
During Torina’s time at LSU, titles in the hyper-competitive SEC or the Women’s College World Series have remained elusive. But success has definitely been there. Only one of her teams before the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign (LSU started 21-3) has led to less than 40 wins, and four of her teams have been to the WCWS.
The 2021 Tigers return every player but one eligible to do so under the NCAA’s one-time granting of an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, big things are again expected. Nothing less than the program’s first trip to Oklahoma City since 2017 is likely to satisfy.
“We’ve seen a lot of great things from these girls,” Torina said Thursday. “Lots of talent, lots of returners, lots of players.
“Everyone is still scarred from last year the way it ended. Every game is precious to us. They practice like that, feel like that.”
After observing the template of football season and other winter sports currently under way, Torina knows getting through this season won’t be without its challenges. She hopes to play something as close as possible to a regular 56-game season, though LSU has yet to be able to release a schedule.
You can tell Torina is trying to figure how to use this season’s trying circumstances to her team’s advantage.
“No question the team that deals with adversity the best is going to end up as champions,” she said. “I feel very fortunate that we’re an outdoor sport. Things are working in our favor.
“I agree there will be delays. As a conference we’re trying to find ways to build in things. We have opportunities late in the season if we need to make up games. We’ll try to do everything we can to give these players the season they deserve.”
Perhaps it wouldn’t truly be a wonderland without evil, like the coronavirus, lurking somewhere. Despite the challenges, the prospect of the kind of team she believes she has and the sheer joy of returning to competition has Torina as energized as she was that day she figuratively picked up the ball from the pitcher’s circle that Murphy unceremoniously dropped and started winning games with it.
“The addition of a hitting and weight room facility that’s second to none, the commitment of LSU has been amazing,” Torina said. “I can’t think of a place to be that would be any better.
“This is the ultimate place.”