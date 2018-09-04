LSU apparently made a big impression on head coaches and the media with its statement win over Miami in prime time Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Tigers are ranked No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches and No. 11 in the AP polls released Tuesday. They were previously ranked No. 24 and 25, respectively.

The jump in the AP poll is the school's largest in history, according to LSU. It's previous biggest jump occurred in 2001 when it rose from No. 21 to No. 12.

Running back Nick Brossette ran for 125 yards with his first two career touchdowns and grad transfer quarterback Joe Burrow, who appeared in 10 games the past two seasons at Ohio State, won his first college start as the Tigers beat Miami, 33-17.

LSU plays its home opener Saturday at 6 p.m. vs. Southeastern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.