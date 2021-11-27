STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley flatly denied he will leave his post for LSU on Saturday night following the Sooners' 37-33 loss against Oklahoma State.
“Hold up, I'm not going to be the next head coach at LSU. Next question,” Riley said during his postgame news conference. “I have no concerns about our administration, our AD, our president. We've been through a lot together. This was my first rodeo together. We always have conversations about the future. For us, as we transition into a new conference, there's always conversations we're going to have. We're always trying to make this place better.”
Heading into Saturday, Riley's Sooners were in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game and had a distant shot at a College Football Playoff berth. Those chances ended as Oklahoma State rallied for 13 points in the fourth quarter, ending Oklahoma's regular season with a 10-2 overall record.
Riley signed a $38.9 million extension last year that keeps him under contract with Oklahoma through 2025-26. He is earning $6.7 million this season.
Asked about the LSU opening earlier this month, Riley issued what's known as a non-denial denial, saying he loves his job at OU without specifically saying whether he'd consider LSU.
“I coach at the University of Oklahoma,” Riley said at the time. “You know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand, and that hasn’t changed.”
Riley's four consecutive Big 12 championships and three College Football Playoff berths have made him one of the top names in the sport. If he were to break his OU contract and leave in December, Riley's buyout would be $5.75 million.
Speculation on Riley's potential departure gained steam as the Sooners entered their Bedlam rivalry game Saturday in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State even had a little fun with the rumor. During the first half in Boone Pickens Stadium, on an Oklahoma fourth-and-1, the public-address system played “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”
On one of the routes between Norman and Stillwater, in a town called Carney, an orange sign with black print in Carney, Oklahoma, reads: "Please come again."
If he were to take another job, Riley would not.
As speculation continued, several Sooner fans felt like they could take comfort, thinking there's no reason to believe Riley would leave.
“It’s like Tucker Carlson was the one that put that s*** (about Riley leaving) on Twitter. It's fake news,” said Jared Writ, a 40-year-old Oklahoma from Enid, Oklahoma.
On Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, before kickoff at Bedlam, Writ glanced at a television playing the Auburn-Alabama game mounted on the back of a truck, Boone Pickens Stadium looming in the background.
“If OU doesn't have a coach that isn't fielding offers like that, and he as a coach isn't using it as leverage to better his situation, then he shouldn't be the coach at OU,” Writ said.
Writ's friend, Adam Diesselhorst, owns Skordle.TV, a streaming service for high school football games in Oklahoma.
“I would be obviously disappointed, but I think LSU is a really good job,” Diesselhorst said before the game. “They consistently win and they can consistently recruit. But he's doing it to use it as leverage. They're moving conferences and the SEC, obviously, money is a big deal to hire more assistants and I think that he wants a bigger recruiting budget.”
Outside the stadium, a combined Oklahoma and Oklahoma State tailgate blared hit music as college students from both schools jumped and danced along. Along the outer edges was an older crowd, clutching their beers and watching the Auburn-Alabama game between the lights and dancing students.
“We also think that it's poor taste that LSU is making offers before the season's over,” said Josh Johnston, a 45-year-old OU fan from Guthrie, Oklahoma. “It's OK at other universities not as popular or at the level of prestige OU football program is, but it's more of a distraction than anything else.”
Johnston graduated from the University of Tulsa and currently sells insurance. His friend, Brandon Bunson, graduated from Oklahoma and works in sales in Tulsa.
“There's no reason for him to jump into that dumpster fire,” Bunson said. “Bob Stoops for the longest time was linked to several college jobs, several pro jobs and never left. Lincoln (is) in the same spot.”
Under a tent in the back was 30-year-old Brian Porter, a banker working in Yale, Oklahoma. He's an Oklahoma State graduate but a lifelong Sooner fan.
If anyone understands the importance of a bump in salary, it's a banker. Still, Porter felt optimistic about the Sooners future with or without Riley.
“Whatever's best for him for his career move,” Porter said before the game. “I'd be happy for him. He's just a human. You know, we all have jobs. OU will find someone who is just as competent.”
LSU's coaching search prompted reporters to question several potential candidates over the past two months, including Jimbo Fisher, whom Woodward hired while athletic director at Texas A&M; Baylor coach and former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda; and Michigan State coach and former LSU assistant Mel Tucker.
Aranda and Tucker have since agreed to pay raises. According to the Detroit Free Press, Tucker signed his 10-year, $95 million extension Wednesday.
Aranda originally signed a six-year deal with Baylor, but Yahoo Sports has reported that Baylor is expected to extend Aranda within the next two weeks.
On Saturday, Sports Illustrated reported UL coach Billy Napier as the leading candidate at Florida.