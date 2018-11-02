ESPN’s GameDay is here! The network’s college football pregame show will originate from LSU’s quadrangle from 8-11 a.m. Saturday before the No. 4 Tigers take on No. 1 Alabama in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

It’s the 27th time ESPN has brought its popular show to Baton Rouge and the fifth time it has preceded an LSU-Bama game in Tiger Stadium. Fans can get up close to watch the hosts give the lowdown on college football and make their predictions, including the ever-popular Lee Corso donning his mascot headgear in making his choice.

Two of the crew, Alabama grad Rece Davis and former Georgia Bulldogs defensive end David Pollack, were available Friday to give their thoughts on the game and all the trappings:

Not many people give LSU a chance. How do you see the game playing out?

DAVIS: “I don’t know who is not giving LSU a chance. LSU has the best defense Alabama has faced. They haven’t seen defensive backs like this this season. By the same token, LSU hasn’t seen anything like (No.) 13 (quarterback Tua Tagovailoa) who is going to roll out and the bevy of receivers he has. That’s what makes this matchup intriguing. It depends on what side of the fence you’re looking from. There will be plays made on both side. LSU will probably give up some uncharacteristic plays in the passing game, and Alabama will probably meet resistance that has been uncharacteristic to this point. That’s why these two teams are ranked in the top three.

“I do have one prediction: Alabama has scored a touchdown on every opening drive this year. I think because of the frenzied atmosphere, LSU will stop them from scoring the first time they have the ball. After that, we’ll have to wait and see.”

POLLACK: “Everybody is probably going to take Alabama. I think LSU can limit Alabama to under what they’ve been doing. If Alabama gets 28, my question is, can LSU score over 28? Against this defense I don’t know if that is possible. I haven’t seen enough from LSU’s offense to predict that. They had 23 against Auburn? That’s a pretty good defense, and Joe Burrow made some throws that, holy cow, a post between like 16 people that somehow found a way to get in there and would up being the deciding factor in the game? He’s going to have to make some plays like that consistently.”

What matchup are you watching?

DAVIS: “I want to see how LSU covers tight end Irv Smith and the inside wide receivers. If they can take that away and the run away, Alabama has to take its chances against Greedy (Williams) on the outside and maybe that’s an advantage for LSU. One of the tough things about trying to deal with Tua is that he sees everything and sees it so quickly. I don’t think (defensive coordinator) Dave Aranda will tell you he’s going to try and take away everything. Can they get pressure on him and can LSU make enough plays on offense? LSU has to avoid mistakes and avoid getting Burrow sacked.”

POLLACK: “(Tua vs. the LSU secondary) Something’s got to give. That’s the fascinating matchup. The kid is unbelievable. You watch his highlights: He climbs the pocket so well, he feels rushes, evades them. He’s a combination of Russell Wilson and Drew Brees. That sucks for everybody else. He feels space really well but has the improv. He can play on schedule like Brees but play off schedule like Wilson. It will be fun to watch. You call yourself DBU? Let’s see what you’ve got. Are you going to flinch? Greedy Williams, are you going to play press on Jerry Jeudy? Those RPOs are miserable top play defense against. The best way to disrupt that is to jam wide receivers, play man coverage and win on the outside. We’ll see if LSU can do that.”

What are your thoughts on Tiger Stadium?

DAVIS: “I’ve been here a number of times; I don’t expect it to be any different than any other big game (here). There’s an increased level of vitriol when the fellas in Crimson and White roll in. They don’t like them too much. It’s always energized, spirited, a hint of bourbon wafting through the air adds to the ambience. You see the river, the fog coming off of it. It’s a special, unique place and it will be loud. I would be surprised if the venue rattles Alabama. It may get them out of sorts on the opening series and maybe the opening series when (suspended LSU linebacker) Devin (White) comes in for the second half.”

POLLACK: “Freaking awesome, I love this place. Outside from the buses getting shook and getting yelled at — nice words of course, never profanity, it was the craziest atmosphere I’ve ever seen. Coming back and covering all the college campuses, this is the craziest. You just love football, it’s awesome; it jacks me up every time come here. This is a little different when it comes to rowdiness and when they play ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ it’s so cool.”

What is your opinion of the targeting call on White against Mississippi State?

DAVIS: “By the letter of the law, you had a defenseless player, you had a launch and you had forcible contact to the head or neck area. It was targeting. That said, I would like to see the officials exercise a little more latitude for something that is not an egregiously vicious hit, which that certainly was not. He was trying to give him a shove, that probably wasn’t the wisest thing, and probably got him into trouble. I would like to have seen the official keep that one in his pocket and ‘Hey, you need to back off. I’m throwing it next time.’ The replay official was put into a difficult position because it met the textbook definition.”

POLLACK: “Hated it, it sucked. Whatever other adjectives you want to throw in there. (If LSU wins the toss,) I would take the ball and try to eat clock and limit the time without Devin as much as possible. It’s a tough situation to be missing him. The question is, how many are they going to be down when he gets back? It might be too late. You guys have seen the (LSU) offense. It’s not that great. If they get down 14 or 17 and become one-dimensional, it’s over.”