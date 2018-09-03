ARLINGTON, Texas — Before the 50-yard touchdown run by Nick Brossette and Joe Burrow’s 22-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase near the left pylon, the LSU offense was struggling in its debut in Steve Ensminger’s first full season as the Tigers' offensive coordinator.
Midway through the third offensive drive, Burrow, the Tigers’ new graduate transfer quarterback, was 4-of-10 passing for 31 yards and had been sacked once with another close call. A potential strip-sack that would have resulted in a Miami touchdown was ruled an incomplete pass after official review.
LSU had cycled through four running backs — Lanard Fournette, Chris Curry, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Brossette — and they had combined to rush for an average of 1.4 yards through seven carries.
LSU had burned through all of its timeouts (two on offense, one on defense), and the Tigers offense had committed two false starts and a holding penalty.
It hardly seemed like No. 25 LSU was on its way to beating No. 8 Miami 33-17.
“Obviously, there were a lot of things to fix,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said afterward. “(Burrow) was under duress. I had to call a couple of timeouts early. We weren’t prepared for that. I take the blame for that — get them better prepared.”
Part of the problem, Orgeron said, was Miami thwarting the Tigers’ game plan to attack the Hurricanes with a passing game.
“Going into the game, we were going to throw the football if we could,” he said. “You know what? We couldn’t. Not like we wanted to. But we could run it.”
In fact, before Brossette’s game-breaking touchdown run, LSU had run 11 pass plays and six run plays.
Burrow attempted five consecutive passes before Brossette’s run, and he completed just one. The first was nearly intercepted after a miscommunication between Burrow and sophomore receiver Justin Jefferson. Then, junior receiver Derrick Dillon dropped a pass over the middle that would have resulted in a first down, and Burrow threw another pass a little low and a little behind Jonathan Giles on a skinny post.
“I thought I played OK,” said Burrow, who finished the game 11 of 24 passing for 140 yards. “Us as an offense, we played average. And we kind of dominated the whole game, so we have a lot to get better at.”
Burrow was sacked twice in the game, and he was hurried into five throws. Two of those throws came on third-and-goal and resulted in LSU field goals.
“I wasn’t really pleased with the blocking of the offensive line,” Orgeron said. “I thought we missed some assignments. I thought that we gave up too much penetration. But I’m sure we’re going to get that fixed. Those guys are jelling. They’re young. They’re playing a lot of positions, but we’re going to have to get better real fast.”
By the end of the game, LSU had flipped to a more familiar run-heavy offensive scheme, mostly because they were up 33-3 in the third quarter and were more interested in the clock running than scoring more points.
LSU finished the game with 41 rushes and 24 pass attempts on offense.
“Steve is an excellent gameday caller,” said Orgeron (the coordinators are not available in post-game news conferences). “He works very hard on watching film. I thought he made a great adjustment along with the staff.”
LSU’s 33 points were its highest total in a season opener since its 37-27 win over TCU in 2013, and Orgeron said this year’s total was comparable to the 32 points per game the Tigers offense averaged in the eight games Ensminger was interim coordinator in 2016.
On Sunday night, it took four field goals from Cole Tracy and a defensive touchdown to get there, but Orgeron said he’d take it.
“We’re 1-0, and that’s all that counts,” Orgeron said.