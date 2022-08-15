Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan has ended his college football career after returning to LSU for one more chance to become the starting quarterback, the school confirmed Monday.

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football," head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU."

Brennan was not at practice Monday. WWL radio first reported he had decided to step away from football.

Brennan, a sixth-year senior, appeared to fall out of contention for the starting job a week into preseason camp. During an entirely open practice last Thursday, he primarily took second-team reps while Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels ran the first-team offense.

LSU's decision will now come down to Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. They split first-team reps at practice Monday. Nussmeier looked fully healthy after being limited by an ankle sprain last week.

Brennan initially put his name in the transfer portal last November as LSU changed coaching staffs.

He spent six weeks looking for a new school, and the day he planned to make a decision, Kelly asked him to return to LSU. Brennan withdrew his name, hoping for one more chance to start for a school he loved.

Two months later, LSU signed Daniels. It hoped to increase the level of competition within the room and let the quarterbacks’ play determine who started the season opener Sept. 4 against Florida State.

Brenann, a former four-star recruit, was once viewed as LSU's savior at the quarterback position. He waited behind Danny Etling and Joe Burrow for three years, and when he finally got his chance in 2020, Brennan threw for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games.

Then Brennan suffered an abdominal tear against Missouri. Though he finished the game, the unusual injury forced him to miss the rest of the season. He let the injury heal on its own instead of undergoing a surgery doctors would've named after him.

When Brennan returned, he entered a quarterback battle with sophomore Max Johnson. But days before preseason camp last summer, he broke his left arm during a fishing accident when his flip flop got caught on the dock. Brennan didn't play in 2021 while he recovered. The injury left a scar down the length of his left bicep.

This story will be updated.