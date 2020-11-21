LSU managed to pull out a 27-24 Southeastern Conference win against Arkansas on despite finishing the game without their two starting cornerbacks.

All-American Derek Stingley Jr. left the game with 8:45 to play in the third quarter after he appeared to take a hit to the head at the tail end of a punt return. He slowly made his way to the sideline under his own power, but did not return to the game.

In his postgame news conference, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron was asked about Stingley.

“I talked to (trainer) Jack (Marucci), but he couldn’t go back in the game,” Orgeron said.

When asked if there was any update on the sophomore's status, Orgeron stated simply: "Not yet."

Stingley's absence was magnified with true freshman Eli Ricks also forced to sit out final 2½ quarters after being disqualified for targeting. Ricks, the first LSU player to be ejected for targeting this season, hit Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods high after Woods made a catch and turned upfield with 7:56 to go in the second quarter.

Because Arkansas was flagged for offensive pass interference away from the ball, Ricks’ penalty resulted in offsetting fouls. Still, the targeting call sent Ricks to the sideline for the rest of the day.

Since Ricks' targeting penalty came in the first half, he won't face any further discipline next week wen LSU faces Texas A&M. That is not true for Razorbacks defender Jalen Catalon, who was also ejected for targeting after a hit on LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte in the fourth quarter. Because that hit came in the second half, he'll be ineligible to play in the first half against Missouri next week.

With Stingley and Ricks unavailable, Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks constantly picked on backup corners Cordale Flott, Jay Ward and true freshman Dwight McGlothern.

The Advocate staff writer Jeff Nowak contributed to this report