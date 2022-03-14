LSU right fielder/third baseman Jacob Berry was named to Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week list on Monday.
Berry has been a highly-anticipated addition to the Tigers' lineup, earning Collegiate Baseball's 2021 National Co-Freshman of the Year award last year while at Arizona.
Berry went 9 for 18 from the plate this weekend with three home runs, one double seven RBIs and seven runs scored. He's hit a home run in four of his last five games. He currently holds the team's third-best batting average at .382.