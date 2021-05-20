The stakes are raised for the LSU softball team, but coach Beth Torina’s message is the same as her team prepares for the NCAA regional tournament at Tiger Park.

The Tigers have made a habit of battling through adversity against one of the toughest schedules in the nation to earn the No. 7 national seed. That’s what Torina wants her team — chocked with young players lacking tournament experience — to focus on.

LSU (32-19) opens against McNeese State (34-24) at 3 p.m. with regional 2-seed UL (44-10) playing George Washington (37-9) at 5:30 p.m.

Tiger Park will be at 100% capacity for softball regional this weekend, NCAA announces If they're so inclined, softball fans can pack Tiger Park to 100% capacity this weekend for the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

“We’re excited, all the things you would normally expect,” said Torina, who has guided LSU into the tournament every season except last year because the pandemic nixed the postseason. “They feel prepared and that they’ve worked hard. You can draw some confidence from that. There’s some anxiety for some young ones who haven't been here before. Hopefully we can turn that into excitement and fun and come out on the right end of this.

“We have to keep reminding them it's just another game, the plate’s not any further, the bases aren’t any closer. Keep them loose, keep them fun. It’s the same game they’ve been playing their whole lives.”

Torina is relying on some of her older players, like senior centerfielder Aliyah Andrews, to help steer the younger players through their nerves. Andrews is one of four Tigers whose experience dates back to the last trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2017, something LSU would love to repeat.

“We have faced the best of the best hitters, best of the best pitchers, best of the best teams, period,” Andrews said of LSU’s 2021 season. “We shouldn’t be surprised when we see it in postseason. Having that experience is going to help us, especially the younger players. We have played in big games before.

“I try to tell them it’s just a game like we played all season. We have to play like LSU has played all season.”

Statistically, LSU wasn’t near the top of the Southeastern Conference in hitting, pitching or defense but managed to win eight of 10 series, six after dropping the first game. That suggests an immeasurable resiliency that should serve the Tigers well.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Three LSU players — Andrews (.365), outfielder Ciara Briggs (.325) and shortstop Taylor Pleasants (.314) — are batting .300 or better, but the Tigers have excelled at hitting in the clutch. Pitching and defense have been solid and bailed each other out on occasion, helping to forge a winning habit.

“Learning how to battle through adversity, to be in tough spots, how to handle the big moments ... that’s what they are continuing to learn,” Torina said. “We’ve seen huge growth in that. We’ve had our backs to the wall in virtually every SEC series.”

It also helped LSU’s cause that the NCAA lifted the 50% attendance restriction this week so the Tiger Park stands can return to the playoff-level intensity of the past.

“We got a glimpse of it in our last SEC series,” said LSU’s likely starting pitcher Shelbi Sunseri. “It was cool to have all our fans back and all that energy. We feed off our fans energy and they feed off of us.”

LSU’s first round opponent isn’t the same team the Tigers beat 8-0 in the season opener. McNeese is on a roll after winning the Southland Conference Tournament as the No. 3 seed, and winning 16 of its last 19 games. LSU roughed up likely starting pitcher Whitney Tate, a freshman, for five runs on eight hits, but Torina said her squad will see a different foe this time.

“It was 20 degrees that night,” Torina said. “They’re a very different team, different kids in the lineup, different people have emerged. It will be a completely new feel and game. We know they’re talented, capable of beating anybody out there. We’ll have to show up and play well.”

+2 LSU loses focus and falls to Northwestern State, dropping its first midweek game this season LSU lost its final home game 7-3 inside Alex Box Stadium as Northwestern State captured its second straight win over the Tigers.

SEC distributes $23 million per school to help offset pandemic-related financial issues The Southeastern Conference has cut some big checks to help its member schools make ends meet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.