Contracts for new women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey and wide receiver coach Mickey Joseph were approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors athletic committee Thursday morning, along with a ticket price increase on women's basketball season tickets.

Mulkey's eight-year contract will pay her about $2.5 million for her first season and increase to approximately $3.3 million by 2029.

See full details for Kim Mulkey's 8-year contract with LSU: incentives, buyout clause, more New LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey will earn about $2.5 million at the beginning of an eight-year contract, according to a signed term sheet between Mulkey and the school released Wednesday.

The former Hammond High School standout and Louisiana Tech All-American is coming to LSU after 21 years at Baylor, where she won three NCAA championships and a total of 23 Big 12 regular season and tournament titles. Mulkey was reportedly making about $2.27 million per year at the Waco, Texas, school.

LSU's hiring has stirred interest in the university's women's basketball program, which has not been beyond the first round of the NCAA Tournament since the 2013-14 season. The athletic committee approved price increases for women's basketball season tickets that will be phased in through the 2025 fiscal year for those who purchased women’s season tickets in 2020-21.

Season tickets will cost from $50-75 for the 300 level, $125-200 depending on location on the 200 level, $200 on the 100 level and $250 for floor level courtside seats.

Tradition Fund required donations will be $25 on some 300 level midcourt seats, $25-100 on the 200 level, $75-200 on the 100 level and $1,000 for floor seats.

Kim Mulkey explains vision for LSU and why she left Baylor; money not 'deciding factor' Kim Mulkey stepped behind a podium and looked at the crowd gathered before her. About 1,000 people had come to the Pete Maravich Assembly Cent…

Joseph's new two-year contract extension will pay him $500,000 in the first year and $550,000 the second year through March 31, 2023, according to a copy of the term sheet agreement between Joseph and the university.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Joseph, a 53-year-old Louisiana native, is entering the final year of his $407,000-per-year contract with LSU and was recently considered a candidate for the head coaching position at Southern University.

Southern named special teams coordinator Jason Rollins its interim head football coach last week. The Jaguars job became available Tuesday when former coach Dawson Odums, who had just finished his eighth season as head coach for the program, left Baton Rouge to take the head coaching job at Norfolk State.

LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph up for raise, contract extension, according to records LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is on track to receive a two-year contract extension that will pay him $500,000 in the first year and $…

Joseph joined LSU coach Ed Orgeron's staff in 2017 as a wide receivers coach. Orgeron promoted Joseph to the team's assistant head coach in March 2020, an additional title that came months after Joseph reportedly turned down an offer to join Nebraska's coaching staff as passing game coordinator and associate head coach.

Joseph has been a key recruiter in the five seasons he's been on Orgeron's staff, and he oversaw a highly-productive receiving corps during LSU's record-breaking season in 2019, when Ja'Marr Chase, a unanimous All-American, won the Biletnikoff Award and set Southeastern Conference records for touchdown receptions (20) and yards receiving (1,780).

Justin Jefferson, a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, also set the single-season LSU reception record with 111 catches in 2019.

Coaching duties with LSU's wide receivers have been split between Joseph and a series of passing game coordinators since 2018. DJ Mangas, who was hired as LSU's passing game coordinator in January, is expected to aid in coaching receivers in a similar role that Joe Brady held in 2019.