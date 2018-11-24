COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was able to run the ball all night in its incredible 74-72 win over LSU — but when it came down to the final 1:29 and seven overtimes, the Aggies put the ball in the hands of quarterback Kellen Mond.
First, Mond came through in the final minute of regulation, leading the Aggies on an improbable 12-play, 78-yard drive that was capped with a 19-yard touchdown to tie the score at 31 with no time left on the clock.
In overtime, Mond kept going, accounting for five touchdowns — four with his arm and one with his legs — in helping deliver a dramatic two-point win over LSU at Kyle Field.
“It was a crazy game, but those are the types of games we live for,” Mond said. “We showed as a team we weren’t going to quit, and we did it for four quarters and a lot more.
“The way we fought through seven overtimes was phenomenal, and we showed how tough we were tonight.”
After Mond’s seventh touchdown in the seventh overtime, a 2-point conversion pass to Kendrick Rogers won it as the Aggies fans poured onto the field in celebration.
“What a game. That was special,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I lost track of overtimes. It was crazy. We just kept going and going.
“You had two teams out there that were refusing to lose, and we were fortunate enough to make one more play.”
Mond had his hand (or legs) in every drive during the seven overtimes.
In the second overtime, Mond ran for a 3-yard score to give the Aggies a short-lived lead.
In the third overtime, Mond threw a 25-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion to Rogers to tie the score at 49.
In the fifth overtime, Mond made a 21-yard run to set up the Aggies for first-and-goal, trailing by six. Then on fourth-and-goal with the Aggies’ backs against the wall, Mond hit Rogers for a 6-yard TD.
In the sixth overtime, Mond didn’t waste any time hitting tight end Jace Sternberger on a 25-yard strike to put A&M up 66-58.
With LSU scoring to begin the seventh overtime period, Mond found Quartney Davis for a 17-yard touchdown to tie the game at 72.
Then came the game-winning 2-point conversion.
Lost in all of Mond’s heroics was the fact the Aggies (8-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) rushed for 239 yards with the league's leading rusher, Trayveon Williams, accounting for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m lost for words,” Williams said. “This really will help pave the way for the new direction that the program is going. I couldn’t be more excited to end with a great win and beat LSU.”
But it was Mond who got the Aggies back in the game, completing 11 passes for 131 yards in the final quarter after only completing eight passes for 83 yards in the first 45 minutes.
Including overtime, Mond finished 23-of-49 for 287 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He also ran for another 42 yards and a seventh score.
Davis finished with a game-high seven catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Sternberger had five catches for 75 yards and two scores and Rogers had three catches for 53 yards and two scores.
“These are moments you live for,” Rogers said. “But I was just so locked in, it honestly hasn’t sunk in and I haven’t figured out what happened yet.”
None of the overtime heroics would have been possible without the final drive in regulation.
Trailing by seven with 1:29 left, Mond led the Aggies from their own 22-yard line, converting a third-and-10 and a fourth-and-18 during the drive.
A 22-yard strike to Rogers with 1 second left — the Aggies hurried to the line of scrimmage and spiked the ball to stop the clock — set up the game-tying 19-yard TD to Davis.
“He never lost his poise, even if he made a bad play,” Fisher said. “I said, ‘Make sure you give us a chance and get it to the end zone.’ And he did that. He went to his second read and hit Quartney in the hole.”
Mond’s success was a bit of surprise for a team that came in with two known strengths — running the football and stopping the run.
Texas A&M entered the game with the nation’s No. 2 rush defense, but LSU was able to move the ball on the ground against the Aggies' stout front.
LSU (9-3, 5-3) ran for 190 yards and put up 496 yards of total offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow led the way with 100 yards rushing, while Nick Brossette and Lanard Fournette also had success.
But in the end, it was all about Mond and A&M, which snapped a seven-game losing streak to LSU.
“We would say so many times, ‘We had to make one more play,’ ” Fisher said. “Well, we made one more play. It was just a great SEC football game.”