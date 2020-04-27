The gold chain Joe Burrow wore on draft night was a gift, from one Badazz to another.
Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz gave it to Burrow as a gift after the quarterback's record-breaking season that culminated with a Heisman Trophy and a national title.
Boosie talked about the gift in an ESPN story on Monday.
“It was just a special season,” Boosie said in the interview. “I just felt like I had to bless him with something, so I blessed him with a chain.”
Burrow wore the 14-carat rope chain with the No. 9 pendant on Thursday night when the Cincinnati Bengals selected him with the first overall pick of the NFL draft.
The pendant was covered with approximately 6.5 carats of VS1 diamonds, according to the ESPN report.
Boosie called Houston jeweler Kashif Ghafoor in January after LSU beat Clemson in the national championship game to start working on the chain.
As monumental as LSU's national championship victory, it was a win in November that really got Boosie fired up about the season. That's when LSU went on the road and beat Alabama, snapping an 8-game losing skid against the Crimson Tide.
“I’ve been getting down by Alabama so much, and they [the fans] have been shredding me so much on social media,” Boosie said in the ESPN interview. “So this was my stand-up year to punch everybody in the face.”
After the win over Alabama, a video went viral of Burrow dancing to Boosie's "Loose as a Goose" in the locker room.
Boosie has been a loyal fan of the Tigers, and Burrow specifically, throughout their national championship season, often posting videos online celebrating wins and hyping Burrow up before, during and after games. Boosie even posted a screenshot of a video call he had with Burrow following the championship win, as well as a signed LSU jersey he received from him. Burrow's Heisman Trophy hype video was soundtracked by Boosie's "Set It Off."
“There will never be another Joe Burrow to come through LSU, I don’t think, as long as I’m living,” Boosie told ESPN.