The battle to become LSU’s starting quarterback to start the 2022 season appears likely to play out well into fall camp with three players in the running.

Fifth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier left the spring all in contention to be the man behind center for the Tigers.

While Brennan and Daniels have the edge when it comes to experience, Nussmeier’s strong showing in the spring has put pressure on the two players who were initially expected to get the most snaps this year.

There are still many questions to be answered, but we can look back on each player’s past performance to help us figure out where this competition may be headed.

Here are some statistics that show what each player may have to offer the Tigers’ offense this season.

1,288 rushing yards

While Brennan and Nussmeier are considered more traditional quarterbacks, Daniels is a true dual-threat option. With nearly 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, Daniels has shown that he can be a weapon with the ball in his hands.

He’s coming off his best season as a rusher after carrying 138 times for 710 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore at ASU. His average yards per rush over the last two seasons was 5.5 - a clip that most SEC running backs aspire to.

One LSU quarterback is trying to improve one aspect of his game this summer, and there's another who seems to have significantly improved his standing.



Here's an in-depth look at where things stand in the battle to determine the Tigers' starting QB. https://t.co/RiYPTC0i1T — LSU Sports from The Advocate (@LSUnow) June 14, 2022

154.7 QB rating

During his three games as the LSU QB in 2020, Brennan looked like a potential All-SEC performer. He completed 79 of 131 passes for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

In limited playing time prior to that, he had 600 yards passing, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

If Brennan can somehow pick up where he left off in 2020, he’ll get plenty of snaps this season.

50.9 completion percentage

Nussmeier played in four games last season as a true freshman, receiving his most significant time in a 16-13 loss to Arkansas.

In that game, he was 18-of-31 passing for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

There were reasons to be encouraged by his play at times last year, but his overall completion percentage of 50.9 percent is well below what will be needed.

Nussmeier did show significant improvement over the spring, and he may have the most talented arm of the bunch.

He has a bit of a reputation as a gunslinger, but he’ll need to be a consistent passer if he wants to make a run at the starting job this fall.

13 interceptions

Over 29 games at Arizona State, Daniels accounted for 32 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

His freshman year proved to be his most efficient as a passer, completing 60.7 percent of his attempts for 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

While he completed 65.4 percent of his passes in 2021 for a career best clip, he did account for more turnovers - 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Overall, Daniels has been a good passer who hasn’t thrown many interceptions. LSU fans have to hope he can put a mediocre 2021 season in the past.