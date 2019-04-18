WHO: LSU vs. Florida
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Florida is ranked No. 25 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (3-2, 3.45 ERA, 44.1 IP, 12 BB, 48 SO); UF – So. RH Jack Leftwich (4-2, 4.50 ERA, 32.0 IP, 6 BB, 30 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After suffering lower body muscle injuries last weekend, Zach Watson and Chris Reid both returned to the LSU lineup on Thursday night. Watson started at designated hitter, Reid at third base. They had not sprinted until Thursday, so how will they feel after a full game? LSU needs both, healthy, in the lineup as it plays the final month of the regular season.