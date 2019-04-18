lsutexasam.040719 0580.jpg
WHO: LSU vs. Florida

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: SEC Network

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Florida is ranked No. 25 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (3-2, 3.45 ERA, 44.1 IP, 12 BB, 48 SO); UF – So. RH Jack Leftwich (4-2, 4.50 ERA, 32.0 IP, 6 BB, 30 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After suffering lower body muscle injuries last weekend, Zach Watson and Chris Reid both returned to the LSU lineup on Thursday night. Watson started at designated hitter, Reid at third base. They had not sprinted until Thursday, so how will they feel after a full game? LSU needs both, healthy, in the lineup as it plays the final month of the regular season.

