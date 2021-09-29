The LSU men's basketball team will get a head-start on its fellow conference members in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which will be played Jan. 29, 2022.
ESPN and the SEC previously announced that LSU would travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in Daniel-Meyer Coliseum in the ninth annual challenge.
Game times and television networks for all 10 games were announced Wednesday. The schedule has LSU and TCU meeting in an 11 a.m. contest with the game televised by ESPN2.
All 10 Big 12 teams and 10 of the 14 SEC-member institutions will participate in this year’s event.
The SEC claimed the 2021 Challenge with five wins in the nine games played. The SEC holds a 25-24 advantage in the past five seasons.
2022 BIG 12/SEC CHALLENGE
All Times Central
11 a.m. — LSU at TCU (ESPN2)
1 p.m. — West Virginia at Arkansas (ESPN/2)
1 p.m. — Oklahoma at Auburn (ESPN/2)
1 p.m. — Missouri at Iowa State (ESPNU)
3 p.m. — Baylor at Alabama (ESPN/2)
3 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Florida (ESPN/2)
3 p.m. — Kansas State at Ole Miss (ESPNU)
5 p.m. — Kentucky at Kansas (ESPN)
5 p.m. — Mississippi State at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
7 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas (ESPN)