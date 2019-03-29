National experts seem to agree with Vegas, which gives LSU basketball the second worst odds of the Sweet 16 teams to advance and has the Tigers as a 6-point underdog against Michigan State on Friday night.
The Tigers were a trendy upset pick in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament due to the suspension of head coach Will Wade and the distractions surrounding the team.
Despite the adversity, LSU got past Yale and Maryland to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006.
LSU and Michigan State will look to keep their NCAA Tournament run alive Friday night in a Sweet 16 matchup.
However, national experts still aren't placing much faith in the Tigers.
Tip off tonight against the Spartans is set for 6:09 p.m. Here's what national experts are saying about the game:
Bill Bender, Sporting News
Pick: Michigan State
Why Bender picks Michigan State: "Michigan State pulls away with a second-half run, and (Cassius) Winston and (Matt) McQuaid seal the game at the line in the final minutes."
Sports Illustrated staff
Picks: 6 picking Michigan State, 2 picking LSU
Why Michael Shapiro picks LSU: "If (Naz Reid) can deliver a similar effort to his 26-point performance in the SEC tournament quarterfinal, the Tigers will be set for their first regional final since Tyrus Thomas and Glen Davis defeated Texas in 2006."
USA Today Sports staff
Picks: 5 picking Michigan State, 0 picking LSU
CBS Sports Staff
Straight up picks: 4 picking Michigan State, 2 picking LSU
Picks against the spread: 4 picking LSU, 2 picking Michigan State
