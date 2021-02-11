The most uncertain part of LSU’s lineup remains undetermined with one week until first pitch against Air Force, leading coach Paul Mainieri to experiment along the left side of the infield with his final preseason practices.

In the coming days, Mainieri intends to try two unexpected candidates, potential two-way player Will Hellmers and infielder/outfielder Drew Bianco, at shortstop and third base.

Entering preseason practice, LSU had four leading candidates at the positions: sophomore Zach Arnold, sophomore Collier Cranford, freshman Jordan Thompson and freshman Will Safford. They played those spots during scrimmages this week, but Mainieri wants to test other players as he tries to determine LSU’s best possible lineup.

Hellmers, a 6-foot-4, 203-pound freshman from Jesuit High School, primarily pitches. He established himself as one of LSU’s top 10 pitchers during fall practice, making him an option to start midweek games or contribute out of the bullpen. LSU hopes he could pitch three or four innings per outing.

At the same time, LSU viewed Hellmers as a possible two-way player. He batted during the final scrimmage of fall practice, and Mainieri considered trying him as an infielder. But the day Mainieri hinted at the possibility last week, he said Hellmers “got a little bit sick.” Hellmers has missed practice ever since because he either tested positive for coronavirus or because contact tracing determined high-risk exposure. He’ll leave isolation Friday.

Missing extended time as a freshman on the verge of the first game will prevent Hellmers from long outings as a pitcher near the beginning of the season, but once he returns, he’ll have a chance to earn playing time in the infield.

“When he comes back, we're going to start working him both in the infield and as a hitter and maybe put pitching on hold a little bit so that we can first explore the possibility that he may play some infield for us,” Mainieri said.

“The question is going to be can we sacrifice having him available to us as the pitcher right away? Right now I think the answer to that is yes — as long as he shows he can play the infield. We haven't seen enough of him yet. That's why I wanted to use this last week to take a good look at him.”

Bianco, who entered the transfer portal last summer on Mainieri’s advice then stayed at LSU, has stood out this preseason. The junior has a .147 career batting average, but he has impressed Mainieri with his approach.

Over the past two weeks, Bianco has hit two home runs. Earlier this preseason, he shot an opposite-field double off the fence with two strikes. Until now, he practiced as a projected backup, filling a hole in center field on Wednesday.

“I'm toying with the idea of giving him another look in the infield over these next couple days,” Mainieri said.

The original group of infielders may still secure starting roles. Thompson hit a solo home run during a scrimmage Wednesday, and Mainieri said he “made a couple of terrific plays as well at third base.”

But Mainieri’s concerns about the left side of the infield haven’t disappeared. He doesn’t know what to expect from the players when games start. He worries about their defense, though first baseman Tre’ Morgan somewhat eases his concerns.

Whoever starts, Mainieri will give multiple players chances at the beginning of the season. He wants to see every option LSU has, which is why he’ll experiment now with Hellmers and Bianco.

As LSU approaches opening day, Mainieri said, “That left side of the infield is still very much in flux.”