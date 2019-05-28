Speaking to reporters in person for the first time since he was suspended in March, LSU basketball coach Will Wade said Tuesday that he hopes to rebuild any lost trust and that he wished he better handled his suspension.

"Obviously this has been a difficult couple of months for LSU and the basketball program," Wade said. "As the leader, I'm here today to start the process of rebuilding trust."

He added, "Everything you can think of was addressed in the meeting with LSU and the NCAA."

He said he could not go into detail about what was said with school officials during and after his suspension.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Wade is in Destin, Fla., for the annual SEC spring meetings this week.

LSU suspended Wade for more than a month after Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported leaked contents of wiretapped phone conversations between Wade and Christian Dawkins, a basketball middleman and aspiring sports agent. On the wiretap, they reportedly talk about "the Smart thing" and a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit. The latter comment appears to be a reference to LSU guard Javonte Smart, then a star player at Baton Rouge's Scotlandville High.

Rumors of forward Naz Reid accepting payment to play at LSU surfaced on April 29 when a federally convicted former Arizona assistant claimed LSU coach Will Wade told him about a $300,000 deal to land Reid in a secretly recorded FBI video shown in federal court during the NCAA corruption trial.

In another wiretapped conversation, Wade and Dawkins discussed another highly ranked high school player — Serbian center Balsa Koprivica — who ended up committing to play at Florida State.

Wade, who was not required to testify in Dawkins' trial, was reinstated in April.

In the past couple of weeks, LSU has learned guard Javonte Smart and teammates Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays will return to LSU next season.

+2 Middleman at center of LSU, Will Wade wiretap scandal convicted in NCAA corruption trial NEW YORK — An aspiring sports business manager and an amateur basketball coach were convicted of bribery conspiracy Wednesday at a trial that …

The Tigers also secured the signature of five-star power forward Trendon Watford from Alabama last Monday.

Watford, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound McDonald’s All-American from Mountain Brook High in Birmingham, Alabama, is ranked 15th by Rivals.com, 17th on the 247 Sports composite and 19th on the ESPN 100 listing.