INDIANAPOLIS — When Will Wade puts a discerning eye on this unconventional season, he will have more than a few areas to look for answers.
Then again, Wade already knows what they are.
Rebounding and transition defense were chronic problems much of the Tigers' disjointed season — when he didn’t know from one day to the next if his team would play a game, practice, or even be able to get together for a meeting or film session.
But one underlying issue that cropped up in a few games came back to bite LSU in Monday night’s 86-78 loss to Michigan, a setback that short-circuited its NCAA tournament run one win shy of another Sweet 16 appearance.
As the big four of Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days ponder their future — more on that later — Wade will be on to next season with the disappointment of Monday's loss still on his mind.
Playing with purpose from the start, LSU led by nine points with just under 7½ minutes left in the first half following an old-fashioned three-point play by Days.
But that's where it all began to unravel for the Tigers, who got 15 quick points from Thomas, an early 3-point basket from Days — normally a good sign — and some spunky defense that slowed the Wolverines down.
Then, like a handful of games earlier this season, LSU couldn’t finish the half.
Michigan outscored Wade’s team 22-12 to take a one-point lead to the locker room instead of the Tigers holding a six- or eight-point lead at the break.
Playing Thomas and Smart for nearly the entire first half took a toll, Wade said. It showed when No. 1 East Region seed Michigan made a strong run just five minutes into the second half.
That turned a six-point deficit into an eight-point lead at the 5:57 mark, which proved to be too much to overcome in an NCAA tournament game against a quality opponent.
“We couldn't string together enough stops,” Wade said. “We could just never string together enough stops to make a run to expand our lead.
“We could never get the lead above 10 in the first half. Second half, after we got the six-point lead, we gave up a couple 3s, we missed a floater in the lane. We could never sustain what we were doing.”
To be sure, the Tigers’ inconsistent, often head-scratching play this season will be one of the things he puts under the microscope for the next six months or so.
Still, Wade said one of the things he’ll remember about a 19-10 season, which ended one win shy of a third consecutive 20-win campaign, will be the way his players handled an unprecedented set of circumstances stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just how hard our guys fought,” he said. “We went through so many things off the court. We got in 29 games. … Just to get in 29 games, man, every day was a battle. These kids battled, battled, battled, wanted to play and wanted to be great.”
After losing four of five games at the midway point of the Southeastern Conference schedule, LSU straightened itself out and won five of its final six games.
The Tigers finished third in the league standings, won two games in the conference tournament and nearly a third, then won its first-round NCAA tournament game to get a crack at Michigan.
“We started peaking at the right time … just happened to get a tough draw and a great team like this,” Wade said. “It's a high-level game. It can go either way. They just made a few more shots and a few more plays than we did."
“We played well. … We ran into a great, great team.” he said. “We could have done some things differently. We could have made a few more shots, finished a few more in the lane, had a few better switches defensively. We certainly could have won the game.”
So, where does LSU go from here?
Wade has the full allotment of 13 scholarship players at the moment with freshman redshirt Alex Fudge and transfer Seneca Knight on campus since January.
He also has three other freshmen in the class from the November signing period in Brandon Murray, Jerrell Colbert and Bradley Ezewiro.
Thomas, Watford, Smart and Days will be looking at their options with Thomas almost certain to leave for the NBA draft as a projected first-round pick.
Watford and Smart are strong possibilities as well and Days could go after each put their names in last year. All three could go in the second round.
Wade sounded Monday night like he was anticipating more than one leaving and there’s the possibility that some players eligible to return may enter the transfer portal.
He and his staff will probably scour the junior college ranks, which they have turned to in the past.
“We're certainly going to lose some very, very good players,” Wade said. “We have some talented young kids in the program that we feel really good about. We're going to try to mix in some veteran guys here in the spring.
“We have two or three scholarships to mess around with and get some talented veteran guys to join our young core that's really, really good. ... I think we can be right back where we are tonight.”
He can only hope it turns out differently next time.
LSU ROSTER
Exploring options?
F Darius Days Jr.
G Javonte Smart Jr.
G Cam Thomas Fr.
F Trendon Watford So.
Eligible to return
G Jalen Cook Fr.
G Parker Edwards So.*
G Bradley Egemo Fr.*
G Eric Gaines Fr.
C Josh Gray Fr.
G Aundre Hyatt So.
F Josh LeBlanc Jr.
F Shareef O’Neal So.
F Mwani Wilkinson Fr.
* walk-on
Signed for 2020-21
G Brandon Murray
C Jerrell Colbert
C Bradley Ezewiro
F Alex Fudge*
* enrolled in January
Transfer
G Seneca Knight*
* enrolled in January