ATLANTA — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher as usual spoke a mile a minute Thursday, compacting a lot of words into his brief time at the podium to wrap up the final session of SEC Media Days.

“I get you in, I get you out,” Fisher said with a grin. “How long do you want to be here?”

His words included a brief description of his seemingly smoothed-over relationship with Alabama coach Nick Saban, his former boss at LSU, after their heated long-distance exchange in May over NIL recruiting issues.

“Listen, we’re great,” Fisher said. “(We’re) two competitive guys that go at it.”

Saban, who spoke here Tuesday, also said he has “no issues or problems with Jimbo.” Both were publicly reprimanded by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey after Saban accused Texas A&M of paying recruits with NIL deals. Fisher shot back the next day that Saban had not followed recruiting rules in the past.

“I heard a statement he made” Tuesday, Fisher said. “I have great respect for Nick. Unfortunately, our thing went public. Sometimes that happens in this world. Nothing is private anymore, is it?”

Fisher didn’t have much to say about suspended wide receiver Ainias Smith. The senior was supposed to be one of three Aggies players here Thursday but was arrested early Wednesday morning near College Station, Texas for driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a weapon and for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

“With Ainias, we’re getting all the evidence and the things that go on, then we’ll make a comment,” Fisher said. “We have no comment at this time.”

Fisher also touched on the “wild, wild west” world of the transfer portal, which has directly impacted Texas A&M in unusual ways. Former LSU quarterback Max Johnson, who threw the game-winning touchdown pass to beat the Aggies 27-24 in November in Tiger Stadium, is now one of three players competing to be A&M’s starting quarterback. Meanwhile Zach Calzada, who shook off a non-throwing shoulder injury to lead the Aggies to a 20-3 win over Auburn, is now fighting with another former LSU transfer, TJ Finley, to be the starting quarterback at Auburn.

“It is crazy,” Fisher said. “It's the times we're in. That's just the world. Did you ever think it would come to that? No. There's reasons to transfer, I get that. Sometimes I hope these guys will try to stick things out. But there are reasons. It makes it an interesting show, that's for sure.”

Entering his fifth season at Texas A&M, Fisher was also asked to speculate on who the Aggies’ three permanent opponents would be if the SEC goes to a nine-game, 3-6 format.

“I think the Texas rivalry is important,” said Fisher, whose program hasn’t played the Longhorns since 2011 when the Aggies left the Big 12. “I think the LSU rivalry is important.”

LSU wraps up the regular season Nov. 26 at Texas A&M.