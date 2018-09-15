AUBURN, Ala. — The pile formed at the LSU 30. Somewhere at the bottom lay Cole Tracy, the graduate-transfer kicker who had just kicked the game-winning, 42-yard field goal to beat No. 7 Auburn 22-21 Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
No. 12 LSU had gotten the stop it needed. The Tigers defense held Auburn to a three-and-out with just over five minutes to play, giving quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense another chance to overcome a 21-19 deficit.
On the previous possession, Burrow threaded a 71-yard touchdown pass, which nearly grazed the reaching fingers of Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis and fell into the waiting arms of Derrick Dillon near midfield. The wide receiver raced the rest of the way to bring LSU within 21-19 with 8:18 left in the game.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) plants the LSU flag on the field as he celebrates with his teammates after kicking the game winning field goal in the final seconds of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) kicks the game winning field goal, held by LSU punter Josh Growden (38) in the final seconds of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) tackles Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) to keep Auburn from converting on fourth down in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) misses the catch before a hard hit by Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) is hit hard by Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) after missing a catch in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) almost loses his helmet after being hit hard by Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) and Auburn defensive back Jamel Dean (12) after missing a catch in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) and LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) stop Auburn running back Kam Martin (9) in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to the scoreboard as he walks off the field during a timeout in the first half against Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis (13) and LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon (19) vie for the ball thrown by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is stopped by Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas (24) and Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis (13) in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) celebrates after LSU linebacker Devin White (40) tackled Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) to keep Auburn from converting on fourth down in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) dives after the ball after stopping Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis (23) with LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) tackle Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (25) in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) is hit hard by Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) and Auburn defensive back Jamel Dean (12) after missing a catch in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrates on the field after kicking the game winning field goal in the final seconds of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU director of athletic training Jack Marucci puts a wet towel on LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) as he sits with other linemen in front of misting fans during a timeout in the first half against Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.
LSU director of athletic training puts wet towels on LSU linemen as they sit in front of misting fans during a timeout in the first half against Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) signals touchdown after LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) crossed into the end zone in the first half against Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) watches as his kick soars through the uprights as he kicks the game winning field goal in the finals seconds of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU punter Josh Growden (38) and LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrate after Tracy kicked the game winning field goal in the finals seconds of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
Fans react as LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon (19) and LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) celebrate Dillon's touchdown in the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
From left, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9), LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield (78), LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon (19) and LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68) celebrate after Dillon's touchdown in the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrates with LSU punter Josh Growden (38), LSU tight end Jacory Washington (88) and LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) after kicking the game winning field goal in the final seconds of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron sings the Alma Mater on the field with his wife, Kelly, and players following LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) celebrate on the field with LSU safety Ed Paris (21) following LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) tackle Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) on the stop in the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU team medical personnel help LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) off the field in the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) watches as LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony (46) sacks Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) in the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU offensive lineman Jakori Savage (65) and LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrate on the field after Tracy kicked the game winning field goal in the final seconds of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) falls to the ground after being slammed by Auburn linebacker Darrell Williams (49) and Auburn defensive back Jamel Dean (12) as LSU attempts a two-point conversion in the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrates on the field after kicking the game winning field goal in the final seconds of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
Pass interference is called on Auburn defensive back Jamel Dean (12) as LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) goes up for the catch in the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony (46) sacks Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) in the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrates on the field with LSU offensive lineman Jakori Savage (65) and LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) after kicking the game winning field goal in the final seconds of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.
Then, self-inflicted mistakes began to hamper LSU.
Later on the drive, a 7-yard screen pass from Burrow to Edwards-Helaire was negated by an illegal block by right guard Damien Lewis.
Three plays later, LSU punted.
LSU finished with nine penalties for 90 yards, and several either ended promising drives or aided Auburn toward scoring opportunities.
Auburn, which had nine penalties for 111 yards of its own, turned the ball over on downs on the following possession, and junior linebacker Devin White was penalized after making the tackle for loss for pretending to tear his jersey in a Superman celebration.
That backed LSU to its 17, and later that drive, right tackle Austin Deculus was penalized for a false start that backed the Tigers to a third-and-7, which they did not convert. Two plays later, placekicker Cole Tracy missed a 53-yard field goal wide right.
On the next possession, LSU lined up to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Auburn 9, and Lewis was penalized for a false start. LSU settled for Tracy's 33-yarder to push the lead to 10-0 with 8:37 left in the first half.
Later in the half, buck linebacker Andre Anthony was called for roughing Jarrett Stidham — after the Auburn quarterback threw an incomplete pass on third-and-8 at the Auburn 36.
The penalty extended the drive, and Auburn scored its second touchdown in as many possessions to go up 14-10 with 1:31 left in the first half.
By then the LSU offense had been stunted by Auburn’s defense, which continued to force LSU into third-down situations.
LSU began the game 5 of 7 (71 percent) on third down, but it went 1 of 4 in the second quarter and punted on consecutive drives going into halftime.
Auburn had stolen the momentum, and on the first drive of the second half, LSU was desperate to steal it back.
Facing a fourth-and-3 at the Auburn 45, punter Zach Von Rosenberg attempted a jump pass that fell a few yards out of the reach of tight end Foster Moreau.
Auburn followed with a seven-play, 55-yard touchdown drive that distanced the lead to 21-10 with 10:38 left in the third quarter.
Then, the LSU comeback began, leading to Tracy's heart-stopping finish.
LSU hosts Louisiana Tech at Tiger Stadium next Saturday.
