LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) awaits the ball on the snap in the first half against Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

AUBURN, Ala. — The pile formed at the LSU 30. Somewhere at the bottom lay Cole Tracy, the graduate-transfer kicker who had just kicked the game-winning, 42-yard field goal to beat No. 7 Auburn 22-21 Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

No. 12 LSU had gotten the stop it needed. The Tigers defense held Auburn to a three-and-out with just over five minutes to play, giving quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense another chance to overcome a 21-19 deficit.

On the previous possession, Burrow threaded a 71-yard touchdown pass, which nearly grazed the reaching fingers of Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis and fell into the waiting arms of Derrick Dillon near midfield. The wide receiver raced the rest of the way to bring LSU within 21-19 with 8:18 left in the game.

Now, all that lay ahead were 76 yards and a team LSU had not beaten on the road since 2012.

A pass interference call moved LSU to its 38. Burrow laced a third-down pass to Dee Anderson at the 49, then fit a fourth-down throw to Stephen Sullivan at the Auburn 39.

Four plays later, Tracy kicked the game-winner right down the middle, turned and sprinted toward the opposite end zone as the team pursued its kicker into a dogpile.

It was LSU’s second win over a top 10 opponent in three games, and the Tigers are 3-0 after their Southeastern Conference opener against an Auburn team that entered the weekend favored by 10 points.

Six minutes into the game, it seemed LSU was going to roll its favored opponent.

Strong safety Grant Delpit intercepted Jarrett Stidham on the second play of the game, undercutting the Auburn quarterback’s sideline pass at the Auburn 34.

Nine plays later, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire plowed up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation, putting LSU up 7-0 with 9:59 left in the first quarter.

Delpit shook loose another Stidham pass on the next defensive possession, and Auburn punted after a three-and-out.

Then, LSU took its shot.

Joe Burrow dropped back in play action and saw Justin Jefferson wide open downfield.

Burrow’s throw drifted toward the left sideline, and Jefferson was able to save the play by making the catch and dragging his left foot inbounds for a 31-yard gain to the Auburn 38.

Then, self-inflicted mistakes began to hamper LSU.

Later on the drive, a 7-yard screen pass from Burrow to Edwards-Helaire was negated by an illegal block by right guard Damien Lewis.

Three plays later, LSU punted.

LSU finished with nine penalties for 90 yards, and several either ended promising drives or aided Auburn toward scoring opportunities.

Auburn, which had nine penalties for 111 yards of its own, turned the ball over on downs on the following possession, and junior linebacker Devin White was penalized after making the tackle for loss for pretending to tear his jersey in a Superman celebration.

That backed LSU to its 17, and later that drive, right tackle Austin Deculus was penalized for a false start that backed the Tigers to a third-and-7, which they did not convert. Two plays later, placekicker Cole Tracy missed a 53-yard field goal wide right.

On the next possession, LSU lined up to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Auburn 9, and Lewis was penalized for a false start. LSU settled for Tracy's 33-yarder to push the lead to 10-0 with 8:37 left in the first half.

Later in the half, buck linebacker Andre Anthony was called for roughing Jarrett Stidham — after the Auburn quarterback threw an incomplete pass on third-and-8 at the Auburn 36.

The penalty extended the drive, and Auburn scored its second touchdown in as many possessions to go up 14-10 with 1:31 left in the first half.

By then the LSU offense had been stunted by Auburn’s defense, which continued to force LSU into third-down situations.

LSU began the game 5 of 7 (71 percent) on third down, but it went 1 of 4 in the second quarter and punted on consecutive drives going into halftime.

Auburn had stolen the momentum, and on the first drive of the second half, LSU was desperate to steal it back.

Facing a fourth-and-3 at the Auburn 45, punter Zach Von Rosenberg attempted a jump pass that fell a few yards out of the reach of tight end Foster Moreau.

Auburn followed with a seven-play, 55-yard touchdown drive that distanced the lead to 21-10 with 10:38 left in the third quarter.

Then, the LSU comeback began, leading to Tracy's heart-stopping finish.

LSU hosts Louisiana Tech at Tiger Stadium next Saturday.

