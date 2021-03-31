LSU is hosting its pro day Tuesday, an annual event in which its pro-bound football players work out in front of pro scouts. This year, the NFL combine was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, which made university sponsored pro days all the more important for players who want to boost their draft stock.
Nine LSU football players are working out Tuesday morning. Below is a list of their names and the workouts they'll be completing in front of pro scouts.
Follow along throughout the morning, and the results will be updated as they happen.
PLAYER MEASUREMENTS
FB Troy Carter
- Height: 6-0 3/8
- Weight: 229
- Arm Length: 30 5/8
- Wing Span: 74 1/8
- Hand Size: 9 5/8
WR Ja'Marr Chase
- Height: 6-0 3/8
- Weight: 201
- Arm Length: 30 3/4
- Wing Span: 74 7/8
- Hand Size: 9 5/8
LB Jabril Cox
- Height: 6-3 1/8
- Weight: 232
- Arm Length: 32 3/8
- Wing Span: 79
- Hand Size: 9
WR Terrace Marshall
- Height: 6-2 5/8
- Weight: 205
- Arm Length: 32 3/4
- Wing Span: 78 1/8
- Hand Size: 9 1/2
WR Racey McMath
- Height: 6-2 1/2
- Weight: 217
- Arm Length: 32
- Wing Span: 79
- Hand Size: 8 7/8
DT Tyler Shelvin
- Height: 6-2 1/8
- Weight: 350
- Arm Length: 33 5/8
- Wing Span: 80 1/4
- Hand Size: 10 1/4
DB JaCoby Stevens
- Height: 6-1 1/8
- Weight: 212
- Arm Length: 32 1/4
- Wing Span: 76 1/2
- Hand Size: 9 1/8
DB Kary Vincent Jr.
- Height: 5-9 3/4
- Weight: 185
- Arm Length: 30 1/4
- Wing Span: 74 1/2
- Hand Size: 8 7/8
P Zach Von Rosenberg
- Height: 6-4 1/8
- Weight: 235
- Arm Length: 31 3/8
- Wing Span: 77 7/8
- Hand Size: 9 1/8
