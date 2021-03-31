LSU is hosting its pro day Tuesday, an annual event in which its pro-bound football players work out in front of pro scouts. This year, the NFL combine was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, which made university sponsored pro days all the more important for players who want to boost their draft stock.

Nine LSU football players are working out Tuesday morning. Below is a list of their names and the workouts they'll be completing in front of pro scouts.

Follow along throughout the morning, and the results will be updated as they happen.

PLAYER MEASUREMENTS

FB Troy Carter

Height: 6-0 3/8

Weight: 229

Arm Length: 30 5/8

Wing Span: 74 1/8

Hand Size: 9 5/8

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Height: 6-0 3/8

Weight: 201

Arm Length: 30 3/4

Wing Span: 74 7/8

Hand Size: 9 5/8

LB Jabril Cox

Height: 6-3 1/8

Weight: 232

Arm Length: 32 3/8

Wing Span: 79

Hand Size: 9

WR Terrace Marshall

Height: 6-2 5/8

Weight: 205

Arm Length: 32 3/4

Wing Span: 78 1/8

Hand Size: 9 1/2

WR Racey McMath

Height: 6-2 1/2

Weight: 217

Arm Length: 32

Wing Span: 79

Hand Size: 8 7/8

DT Tyler Shelvin

Height: 6-2 1/8

Weight: 350

Arm Length: 33 5/8

Wing Span: 80 1/4

Hand Size: 10 1/4

DB JaCoby Stevens

Height: 6-1 1/8

Weight: 212

Arm Length: 32 1/4

Wing Span: 76 1/2

Hand Size: 9 1/8

DB Kary Vincent Jr.

Height: 5-9 3/4

Weight: 185

Arm Length: 30 1/4

Wing Span: 74 1/2

Hand Size: 8 7/8

P Zach Von Rosenberg

Height: 6-4 1/8

Weight: 235

Arm Length: 31 3/8

Wing Span: 77 7/8

Hand Size: 9 1/8

