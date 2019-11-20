Junior safety Grant Delpit did not practice for the third straight day as LSU returned to the field on Wednesday afternoon, and coach Ed Orgeron said he doesn’t know if Delpit will be ready for Arkansas this weekend.
Delpit has dealt with an ankle injury, playing through it the last two games, and Orgeron said earlier this week it felt "very sore."
Orgeron said Delpit, a unanimous All-American last season, has been limited by the injury. LSU planned to hold him from a couple practices this week. It hoped, Orgeron said Monday, he could play against the Razorbacks.
"I don't know if he'll be ready this week," Orgeron said Wednesday morning.
Tight end Thaddeus Moss and backup running back Tyrion Davis-Price practiced for the first time this week. They had missed the last two open portions of practice.
Nose tackle Tyler Shelvin shed his gold, non-contact jersey. Offensive linemen Adrian Magee and Michael Smith and linebacker Donte Starks continued to wear the non-contact uniforms.
Roll call:
Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice on Wednesday:
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Grant Delpit, S, junior
- Eric Monroe, S, junior
- Tory Carter, FB, junior
- Jansen Mayea, TE, freshman
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman