Bo Pelini, who served as LSU's defensive coordinator under Les Miles for three seasons, is reportedly a strong candidate to replace Dave Aranda, according to FootballScoop.com, a Baton Rouge-based group that closely monitors college football coaching turnover.

Pelini has been the head coach at Youngstown State since 2015. He was fired as Nebraska's head coach in 2014 after seven seasons.

Aranda was introduced as Baylor's head coach Monday.

Pelini, who was hired at LSU in 2005, left for Nebraska after LSU defeated Ohio State in the 2007 national championship game.

In three years with the Tigers, Pelini’s defenses produced four NFL Draft picks along with six first-team All-America selections, which includes defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey and safety Craig Steltz in 2007.

