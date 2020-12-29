Since becoming LSU’s coach in March 2017, Will Wade has had Texas A&M’s number.

On Tuesday night, so did two of his star players.

Freshman Cam Thomas poured in a career-high 32 points and junior Darius Days added 18 to lead LSU to a 77-54 rout of Texas A&M in its Southeastern Conference opener.

Thomas and Days scored 13 points each in the first half as LSU grabbed a 41-27 lead going to the locker room and the Tigers piled it on in the second half for their fifth consecutive victory.

Thomas missed on three of his first four shots from the field, but then went 11 of 17 the rest of the way to finish 12 of 21 and wipe out his previous career-high of 29 points — which he recorded three days earlier in a six-point win over Nicholls State.

It was the highest-scoring game for a Tigers player since Tremont Waters fired in 36 points in a 72-57 win over Texas A&M on Jan. 30, 2019, in College Station.

Thomas has 20 points or more in five of LSU’s first seven games and has scored at least 15 in all seven contests. According to ESPN Stats and Info, it’s the longest such streak for any SEC player in the past 25 seasons.

“It was my first SEC game, so I was hyped up,” Thomas said. “I was ready for the challenge.”

Days, who also had 10 rebounds as LSU (6-1, 1-0 SEC) out-rebounded Texas A&M 40-31, was certainly impressed by what Thomas did in shredding the Aggies’ defense.

“Phenomenal,” Days said of Thomas’ play. “He’s one of the guys I’m glad is on the team. He can stuff the sheet with points … rebounds as well.

“He’s just a worker. Day in and day out he’s in here shooting, putting up shots.”

Texas A&M (5-2, 0-1 SEC) got 17 points from Quenton Jackson and Emanuel Miller had 14, but their team was never in the game after pulling to within one point at 19-18 with 8:04 to play in the first half.

The Aggies simply didn’t have an answer for Thomas or Days, who scored the first five points for the Tigers after Thomas misfired on his first two shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Unfortunately for A&M, he kept shooting.

“That’s my role on the team, to shoot and score the ball,” said Thomas, who Monday was named the SEC freshman of the week for the second time in five weeks. “It helps the team win, so I’m going to do it.

“It was a great night for me. I was prepared for what I wanted to do. I’m getting in better rhythm, getting shots of my own. I’m in more of a rhythm than the last few games.”

How dominant was the Thomas-Days duo?

When Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams called a timeout with 9:57 to play and his team trailing 64-42, Thomas and Days were a combined 16 of 27 from the field. At that point, the Aggies were 16 of 43 as a team.

Wade improved to 7-0 against Texas A&M after LSU had dropped six of the previous seven to the Aggies from 2015-17.

Wade is now 3-1 in SEC openers with his third win in a row after dropping his first conference game as LSU's coach against Kentucky in Jan. 2018.

In addition to Thomas and Days, Charles Manning provided an early spark off the bench with nine points and four rebounds.

LSU needed the early scoring with stars Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford combining for just six points in the contest.

Smart, who had two points after missing the Nicholls game because of COVID protocols, did hand out a game-high six assists, while Watford was held well below his season averages with four points and five rebounds.

“We have a lot of scorers,” Days said. “When it’s not your night, you find people around you to step up. Trendon and Javonte didn’t have a great night, but other guys stepped up.”

“Just a total team win,” said Wade, whose team was without forward Shareef O’Neal after he injured a foot in practice Monday and will likely be out a week to 10 days.

“We had a good practice (Monday) outside of losing Shareef. We were a lot more locked in, and it showed tonight.”

