With anticipation building that ESPN will bring its “College Game Day” show to Baton Rouge for next Saturday’s LSU-Georgia game, the SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” show will give fans a bit of an appetizer.
The SEC Network college football preview show will broadcast live Saturday from Gainesville, Florida. The stage will be set up at the University of Florida’s Plaza of the Americas, about a half-mile east of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The show will be on from 9-11 a.m. CDT.
The regular cast of “SEC Nation” includes LSU All-American and Baton Rouge native Marcus Spears, Florida Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, Laura Rutledge and Paul Finebaum.
CBS will televise the game between No. 5-ranked LSU (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and No. 22 Florida (4-1, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m.