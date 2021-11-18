The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against UL-Monroe on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 42, ULM 10
LSU finally gets a break from its relentless schedule this weekend against ULM, a team that ranks near the bottom of college football in most major offensive and defensive statistics and has lost three straight games. With LSU’s defense playing the way it has the last two weeks, the Tigers should have no problem avoiding an upset.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 42, ULM 6
While LSU is down in numbers, especially on defense, the Tigers have shown a lot of heart the past two weeks when they were in great position late to topple Alabama and Arkansas — a couple of ranked teams. That kind of fight should serve them well against the Warhawks, who were 4-3 a few weeks ago. But the Tigers' defense is standing tall right now.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 41, ULM 16
Victory over Arkansas would have put LSU within a victory over ULM of being bowl eligible. Instead, the Tigers were left with the “What ifs?” of a second straight squandered win. I think LSU struggles early then pulls away, failing to cover or hit the over, but eventually building toward an emotional effort in Ed Orgeron’s last home game next Saturday against Texas A&M.
Leah Vann
LSU 40, ULM 0
ULM averages about 22 points per game and LSU’s strongest asset is its defense, keeping Alabama below 31 points for the first time in 36 games. Even within the Sun Belt, ULM is second to last in both total offense and defense. This is an opportunity for the Tigers to run all over the No. 88 run defense in the country, which allows 168.1 yards per game.