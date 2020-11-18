The final decision on whether or not LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan will be officially shut down for the season due to a lingering injury still hasn't been made yet, but Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Brennan is still trying to practice and rejoin the team.
Orgeron has said that Brennan is likely out for the remainder of the season pending some "miraculous" recovery from an abdominal injury he suffered against Missouri that also involves the hip.
LSU's athletic medical staff is still monitoring the injury, but a full recovery this season doesn't look like it's going to happen. Orgeron also said they have not yet made a decision on whether Brennan will undergo surgery.
"We're still trying," Orgeron told reporters Wednesday on the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference. "We still haven't made a decision. He made a little progress this week. He hasn't practiced yet. I think he's going to try to practice one time this week. It doesn't look like he's going to play, but the final decision has not been made, and the decision to go ahead and operate has not been made yet."
LSU has been planning for its recent games knowing it is almost certainly playing the rest of its season with two true freshman quarterbacks available.
Brennan has missed two straight games, and TJ Finley, who started in both games, will likely start again for LSU (2-3) in their Saturday game at Arkansas (3-4).
Finley was LSU's only scholarship quarterback available last week, when a large chunk of the team was in quarantine due to a small coronavirus outbreak within the program. The viral spread dipped LSU beneath the SEC's 53-man roster requirement and forced the indefinite postponement of its home game against Alabama.
Finley, who excelled against South Carolina, struggled in his second career start against Auburn, turning the ball over three times in a 48-11 loss — the largest losing margin for the Tigers program since 1996.
Finley was 13 of 24 passing for 143 yards and two interceptions. Both interceptions led to Auburn touchdowns, and Finley lost the football on a sack-fumble that was returned for another score.
Max Johnson entered the game for good after Finley's second interception — a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant. Johnson finished the game 15 of 24 passing for 172 yards and threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte to set the final score.
Orgeron said last week that Brennan would not have played against Alabama, adding that there has been discussions about shutting Brennan down for the rest of the season because of his abdominal injury.
"We're going to do what's the best for him," Orgeron said then, "whether it's getting it fixed, getting it operated now or wait. I think we're still discussing that."
Brennan practiced last Wednesday in full pads for the first time since he suffered the injury Oct. 10 against Missouri. Orgeron said on his weekly radio show that Brennan hadn't fully recovered and that he was "very doubtful" to play against Alabama.
"He tried to practice today," Orgeron said last Wednesday. "He practiced a little bit. It wasn’t very good. It was hurting. So we’re going to see again tomorrow and see how much he can practice next week. Right now, I’d have to say he’s very doubtful the way it is."