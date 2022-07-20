After finishing fourth in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Michael Cherry's bid to earn an individual medal at the world championships came to an end Wednesday night.
Cherry, a former LSU star who represents Team USA, finished fourth in his semifinal heat of the 400 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
At the top of the stretch, Cherry, who's been bothered by an Achilles' injury, looked to be in decent shape. But he faded over the final 50 meters and was clocked in 45.28 seconds — a full second off his season's-best time.
It turned out to be the 13th-best time of the semifinals with only eight advancing to the final.
Cherry still has a chance to win a medal as part of the USA's 4x400-meter relay pool, along with former LSU star Vernon Norwood, which will compete in the heats Saturday.