LSU coach Ed Orgeron was one of many within the Tigers football community who was disheartened when former star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday.
The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner was hit high and low by Washington linemen Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen after throwing a pass in the third quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals' 20-9 loss at Washington on Sunday, and Burrow's left leg bent the wrong way.
Burrow, who led LSU to a 15-0 season and national title in 2019, couldn’t put any weight on his injured leg and he was helped onto the cart.
Sundays are days when the LSU coaching staff is all together, watching film, calling recruits, preparing for the next opponent, and Orgeron said they all saw what happened to Burrow.
“It was tough. It was tough to watch," Orgeron told reporters on Monday. "We all watched it, and we felt bad for him. Joe’s a competitor. I texted him today. I know he’s going to be back. I know his attitude. He’s probably working out today, getting on to next season."
Burrow tweeted a response yesterday, shortly after his injury, saying, "Thanks for all the love."
“That’s an injury right there to a team leader that can take the wind out of your sails,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “It’s not fun. He was making improvements every week, and we were getting the offense headed in a direction that we thought was exciting.”
Burrow was 22 of 34 for 203 yards and a touchdown before the injury, and, in a season in which he was gunning for the NFL's Rookie of the Year, he was 264 of 404 for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games.
“The players have responded to him, the coaches have responded to him, the city has responded to him and all that is equally as important,” Taylor said. “He energizes this team. He’s been a tremendous player, everything we’d hoped he’d be, and we’ll get him back at some point. We don’t know when that is.”
Burrow had been sacked 32 times this season, and his injury happened almost immediately after he threw the ball.
He entered with the third most completions and second most attempts in the league, and he shook off a gimpy ankle that he injured in a blowout loss to unbeaten Pittsburgh.
“Seeing that sucks, especially when you know the person,” said Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, who played with Burrow at Ohio State before the QB transferred to LSU. “One thing I do know about Joe, he’s a resilient guy. I’m praying for him. He’s a guy that when he gets knocked down, he comes back stronger.”
Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, is the most decorated football player in LSU history. Along with the Heisman, he was named the College Football Player of the Year by both the Associated Press and Sporting News, and he won the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award and the Lombardi Award.
Burrow owns 20 school passing records, and he set the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes (60) and total touchdowns (65). He is the only player in Southeastern Conference history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.
"I thought he was having maybe a Rookie of the Year season," Orgeron said. "We were very proud of him. We follow Joe. We follow everything he does, like we do all the players in the NFL."