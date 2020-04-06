The 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, originally listed as posted by tournament organizers, has been canceled, Masters and Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley announced Monday.

Like the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, which was scheduled for this past Sunday but is also now canceled, participants in the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be invited for the 2021 tournament, slated for March 31-April 3. This is provided the players are still amateurs at the time.

This year’s invitees included LSU freshman golfer Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, currently the world’s No. 4-ranked women’s amateur player.

The Masters tournament, originally slated to run Thursday through Sunday, has been rescheduled for Nov. 12-15.

“After careful consideration and following an extensive review process, we also have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” Ridley said in a statement from the club. “Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision.”

Lindblad won two of LSU’s seven tournaments and led the Lady Tigers with a 70.33 stroke average during their abbreviated season. She is one of 10 finalists for the ANNIKA Award, given annually to the nation’s top female collegiate golfer.